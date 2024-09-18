OpenShift version 4.13 now available in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud now supports the latest versions of OpenShift: 4.9, 4.10, 4.11, 4.12 and 4.13. Clusters running versions 4.8 or earlier are unsupported. Clusters running version 4.9 are now deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for 30 August 2023. It is important to note that clusters that run deprecated or unsupported OpenShift versions may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version. Review the potential impact of each OpenShift update, and update your clusters today.

For general questions, engage our team via Slack by registering here and join the discussion in the #general or #openshift channels on our public Slack.