OpenShift version 4.13 now available in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

We are excited to announce the availability of OpenShift version 4.13 for your clusters that are running in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud. This is our 12th release of OpenShift. With our OpenShift service, you can easily upgrade your clusters without the need for deep OpenShift knowledge. When you deploy new clusters, the default OpenShift version remains 4.11 (soon to be 4.12); you can also choose to immediately deploy version 4.13. Learn more about deploying clusters here.
In addition to all the great OpenShift features provided in this release, Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud version 4.13 also includes numerous component updates. See the Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud version 4.13 change log for details.
Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud now supports the latest versions of OpenShift: 4.9, 4.10, 4.11, 4.12 and 4.13. Clusters running versions 4.8 or earlier are unsupported. Clusters running version 4.9 are now deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for 30 August 2023. It is important to note that clusters that run deprecated or unsupported OpenShift versions may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version. Review the potential impact of each OpenShift update, and update your clusters today.
