OpenShift Version 4.12 Now Available in Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud

Red Hat OpenShift on IBM Cloud now supports OpenShift versions 4.8, 4.9, 4.10, 4.11 and 4.12. Clusters running versions 4.7 or earlier are unsupported. Clusters running version 4.8 are now deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for 27 April 2023. It is important to note clusters that run deprecated or unsupported OpenShift versions may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities. Review the potential impacts and migrate or upgrade your clusters today.

