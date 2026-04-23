OpenSearch now available on watsonx.data for enterprise search and AI retrieval

OpenSearch is an open-source, Apache 2.0-licensed distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. Hosted by the Linux Foundation and developed by a broad open-source community, the project continues to evolve through contributions from many organizations, including significant ongoing work from IBM.

With OpenSearch integrated into watsonx.data, organizations can power enterprise search experiences, analytics workflows and AI applications using a unified and scalable retrieval engine.

This release also serves as a key component within OpenRAG, IBM’s recently announced open and agentic retrieval framework designed to turn enterprise knowledge into reliable context for AI, securely and at scale. OpenRAG brings together three best-of-breed open-source technologies into a composable foundation helping organizations connect to enterprise knowledge sources, process complex documents, and orchestrate agentic AI workflows. OpenSearch provides the high-performance retrieval layer that makes these systems possible.

As organizations scale their use of data and AI, one capability is becoming increasingly essential: search.