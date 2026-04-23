OpenSearch now available on watsonx.data for enterprise search and AI retrieval

IBM is announcing OpenSearch on watsonx.data, bringing OpenSearch—an open-source search and analytics engine with more than 700 million downloads—directly into IBM’s hybrid data platform for AI.
OpenSearch is an open-source, Apache 2.0-licensed distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene. Hosted by the Linux Foundation and developed by a broad open-source community, the project continues to evolve through contributions from many organizations, including significant ongoing work from IBM.
With OpenSearch integrated into watsonx.data, organizations can power enterprise search experiences, analytics workflows and AI applications using a unified and scalable retrieval engine.
This release also serves as a key component within OpenRAG, IBM’s recently announced open and agentic retrieval framework designed to turn enterprise knowledge into reliable context for AI, securely and at scale. OpenRAG brings together three best-of-breed open-source technologies into a composable foundation helping organizations connect to enterprise knowledge sources, process complex documents, and orchestrate agentic AI workflows. OpenSearch provides the high-performance retrieval layer that makes these systems possible.
As organizations scale their use of data and AI, one capability is becoming increasingly essential: search.
Search has always been essential for accessing enterprise data, but its importance is growing as data volumes expand and AI adoption accelerates.
Employees expect fast, intuitive search experiences across enterprise systems, similar to what they use on the web. At the same time, modern AI systems rely on high-quality retrieval to access the information they need to produce useful answers and insights.
As enterprise data grows more complex—spanning databases, file systems, SaaS applications and data platforms across structured, semi-structured and unstructured formats—the challenge is bringing these diverse data types together into a system that can be indexed, searched and analyzed at scale.
That means combining precise keyword matching with semantic understanding—something traditional search approaches often struggle to deliver. That’s where OpenSearch fits.
With OpenSearch now integrated into watsonx.data, teams can enable advanced search capabilities directly within their data platform.
OpenSearch supports several complementary retrieval techniques:
Together, these capabilities improve search quality for a wide range of workloads, from enterprise knowledge discovery to AI-driven applications.
OpenSearch on watsonx.data is designed to support high-throughput, production-scale workloads across many different use cases.
Organizations can use OpenSearch to power:
Because OpenSearch runs on watsonx.data, it can index and query data across structured and unstructured sources while benefiting from the platform’s governance, security and integration capabilities.
OpenSearch has quickly become one of the most widely adopted open-source search engines, with a rapidly growing community and hundreds of millions of downloads worldwide.
By bringing OpenSearch to watsonx.data, IBM combines the flexibility of open source with the operational capabilities required for enterprise deployments. Organizations can benefit from an open, extensible search engine while also gaining the governance, security and integration features needed to run mission-critical workloads.
With OpenSearch on watsonx.data, IBM is helping organizations unlock the value of their data—powering search, analytics and AI applications from a single open data platform.