OpenPages as a Service by IBM: Now live in Sydney

IBM® OpenPages® as a Service is now fully operational in the Sydney data center, offering our users enhanced control and flexibility over the physical location of their data and workloads. By hosting data closer to end users in Sydney, this deployment significantly reduces network latency, resulting in faster response times and improved overall performance.

This development is a key part of IBM Cloud’s ongoing expansion efforts to deliver localized cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. This expansion on IBM Cloud aligns with IBM's strategy to empower customers with governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions in their cloud of choice and region, furthering our commitment to cloud provider agnosticism.