OpenPages as a Service by IBM: Now live in Sydney

23 May 2025
IBM® OpenPages® as a Service is now fully operational in the Sydney data center, offering our users enhanced control and flexibility over the physical location of their data and workloads. By hosting data closer to end users in Sydney, this deployment significantly reduces network latency, resulting in faster response times and improved overall performance.
This development is a key part of IBM Cloud’s ongoing expansion efforts to deliver localized cloud solutions that meet the evolving needs of customers. This expansion on IBM Cloud aligns with IBM's strategy to empower customers with governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions in their cloud of choice and region, furthering our commitment to cloud provider agnosticism.
IBM OpenPages as a Service provides organizations with a powerful and flexible GRC platform without the complexities and costs associated with managing it themselves. It allows businesses to focus on managing their risks and compliance obligations effectively in a cloud environment. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, refining user interface elements and broadening linguistic and technical support, it equips organizations with the tools needed to tackle complex regulatory and risk challenges in today's data-driven world.
IBM OpenPages is an AI-driven, highly scalable GRC solution that runs on any cloud with IBM Cloud Pak® for Data, or is available as SaaS on AWS. It allows organizations to centralize siloed risk management functions in a single environment so you can identify, manage and report on risk and regulatory compliance. Three key benefits are:
Unlock the power of IBM OpenPages as a Service today. Our documentation will guide you through the initial steps. To explore how it can benefit your organization, reach out to your local IBM representative or Business Partner.
