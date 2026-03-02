This announcement marks a significant step in IBM’s approach to interoperable lineage: IBM products are integrating with one another using an open-source standard rather than a proprietary metadata model.
In November, IBM announced expanded OpenLineage support within watsonx.data intelligence, enabling customers to import and consume lineage events in the OpenLineage format. That capability extended lineage coverage across external systems.
With this release, IBM completes the loop: watsonx.data and watsonx.data integration now generate OpenLineage events at execution time, and watsonx.data intelligence consumes them.
The result is a producer-consumer model built on a community-driven specification. Instead of tightly coupling products through internal lineage formats, IBM has aligned them through OpenLineage—a shared standard designed for interoperability across vendors and tools.
That choice matters.
Modern data architectures rarely live inside a single system: structured queries run in one engine; ingestion pipelines process unstructured content elsewhere; orchestration tools coordinate workflows; and governance platforms assemble lineage views after the fact.
Design-time and execution-time lineage serve complementary purposes: design lineage provides a structural view of pipelines and dependencies, while execution-time lineage adds operational context—capturing what actually ran, which datasets were used and what outputs were produced during a specific execution.
Watsonx.data now emits OpenLineage events from its query and processing engines, capturing execution-time lineage for structured workloads. Watsonx.data integration emits OpenLineage events from ingestion and transformation pipelines, including those that process unstructured data.
As organizations combine analytics, ingestion pipelines and lakehouse architectures, visibility must extend across both structured and unstructured data journeys. Emitting standardized lineage at runtime adds operational depth to the broader lineage picture.
Modern data environments are multi-engine and multi-cloud. When lineage metadata is defined in proprietary formats, integration becomes rigid and difficult to extend. Each connection requires custom mapping and each expansion increases complexity.
OpenLineage offers a different model: a shared vocabulary for describing jobs, runs and datasets. The lineage graph spans systems because they share a common vocabulary, not because they share a vendor.
By emitting lineage in the OpenLineage format, watsonx.data and watsonx.data integration make that metadata portable. Downstream governance and observability platforms that support the standard can ingest it directly, without proprietary adapters.
Customers increasingly expect this posture. They want assurance that the metadata describing their data flows remains portable, durable and vendor neutral. Interoperability cannot be delivered by one platform. It emerges from shared commitment across the ecosystem.
Open standards do more than reduce lock-in; they create the conditions for innovation.
By separating the lineage specification from the tools that implement it, the ecosystem preserves flexibility. Vendors can innovate on visualization, governance and automation while relying on a common foundation for metadata exchange.
When lineage is standardized:
With watsonx.data and watsonx.data integration now operating as OpenLineage producers—and watsonx.data intelligence consuming those events—IBM strengthens its role in the OpenLineage ecosystem while reinforcing its commitment to open interoperability.
As IBM expanded OpenLineage support across watsonx.data and watsonx.data integration, certain advanced lineage scenarios required additional metadata coverage and finer-grained detail than earlier versions of the specification supported.
IBM has been contributing enhancements to the OpenLineage specification to capture richer metadata and more granular lineage in these scenarios. These contributions help improve the completeness and quality of lineage events—not only for IBM products, but for other producers in the ecosystem.
By extending the specification in collaboration with the OpenLineage community, IBM supports continued evolution of the standard and encourages higher levels of lineage fidelity across implementations.
