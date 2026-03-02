In November, IBM announced expanded OpenLineage support within watsonx.data intelligence, enabling customers to import and consume lineage events in the OpenLineage format. That capability extended lineage coverage across external systems.

With this release, IBM completes the loop: watsonx.data and watsonx.data integration now generate OpenLineage events at execution time, and watsonx.data intelligence consumes them.

The result is a producer-consumer model built on a community-driven specification. Instead of tightly coupling products through internal lineage formats, IBM has aligned them through OpenLineage—a shared standard designed for interoperability across vendors and tools.

That choice matters.