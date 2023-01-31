Now Available: IBM Planning Analytics as a Service

IBM Planning Analytics as a Service is available today. This offering is a fully managed, collaborative, enterprise-scalable budgeting, planning, analytics, profitability, modeling and reporting solution.

In May 2022, IBM officially announced its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver IBM SaaS products on AWS. The IBM/AWS partnership gives customers the opportunity to quickly get started with IBM SaaS products on AWS infrastructure while enjoying the native AWS experience and integration of AWS services, out of the box.

As part of the IBM strategy, we are committed to giving customers the ability to run their planning, reporting and analytics solutions in their cloud of choice. That means becoming more agnostic in supporting cloud providers in addition to our own IBM Cloud.