Now Available: IBM Planning Analytics as a Service

IBM Planning Analytics as a Service is available today. This offering is a fully managed, collaborative, enterprise-scalable budgeting, planning, analytics, profitability, modeling and reporting solution.
In May 2022, IBM officially announced its strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver IBM SaaS products on AWS. The IBM/AWS partnership gives customers the opportunity to quickly get started with IBM SaaS products on AWS infrastructure while enjoying the native AWS experience and integration of AWS services, out of the box.
As part of the IBM strategy, we are committed to giving customers the ability to run their planning, reporting and analytics solutions in their cloud of choice. That means becoming more agnostic in supporting cloud providers in addition to our own IBM Cloud.
With IBM Planning Analytics as a Service, organizations can achieve fast performance, scalability, high availability and flexibility—all on a single platform—to better streamline and integrate planning, budgeting and forecasting across the enterprise. This helps to boost forecast accuracy and consistency (while eliminating manual, error-prone spreadsheets) to gain business agility and real-time insights. Further, with access to Planning Analytics as a Service, organizations can utilize the same, easy-to-use user interfaces they are familiar with—Excel, Workspace, Spreadsheet Services and more.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform, offering over 200 fully featured services from data centers across the globe. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises and leading government agencies—are using AWS to lower costs, become more agile and innovate faster.
Planning Analytics as a Service enables you to host and manage all your workloads on a single platform, available to your users wherever they reside. The collaboration equips you with an industry-leading asset management platform from IBM, backed by the scale, agility and cost-efficiency of AWS.
Using Planning Analytics, organizations can go beyond financial planning to help departments like supply chain and operations manage projects to achieve the highest ROI. With a cell-oriented database that is tightly integrated with the Excel interface, you get the functionality that you need from Excel while gaining powerful capabilities like multidimensional analysis and planning. Get more than just a planning tool with a suite of easily accessible and understood solutions designed to support every phase of the analytics lifecycle, creating a one-stop-shop for all your planning and analysis needs.
Experience ease of use, scalability and fast performance with a state-of-the art, AI-infused planning, analysis and reporting solution.
Check out our documentation to get started with IBM Planning Analytics as a Service today. You can also talk to your local IBM representative or Business Partner to find out more.
To learn more about Planning Analytics as a Service and how to get started, join us on February 16, 2023, for a virtual “Ask Me Anything” session, designed to answer all your questions related to this new offering. Register here (link resides outside ibm.com).
For additional information, you can also visit our IBM Planning Analytics as a Service site.