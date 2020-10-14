New Open Labs for Application Development on IBM Cloud

In the new labs, you can develop an application using IBM Cloud Starter Kits and IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery, and then deploy it to a preconfigured OpenShift environment.
The interactive labs provide a pre-configured environment and step-by-step guide to assist you in gaining familiarity with IBM Cloud Services. Once started, the lab environments are available for four hours at no charge.
Two interactive labs are available:
To access the labs, visit the IBM Open Labs Application Development on IBM Cloud page.
To learn more about IBM Cloud Starter Kits, visit: Creating an App with a Starter Kit.
Learn more about IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery and Tekton — Continuous Delivery Tekton Pipelines are at the core of IBM Cloud DevOps toolchains.
If you have any questions, get help directly from the IBM Cloud development teams by joining us on Slack.