New Open Labs for Application Development on IBM Cloud

14 October 2020

< 1 min read

Open labs are now available for IBM Cloud Application Development

In the new labs, you can develop an application using IBM Cloud Starter Kits and IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery, and then deploy it to a preconfigured OpenShift environment. 

The interactive labs provide a pre-configured environment and step-by-step guide to assist you in gaining familiarity with IBM Cloud Services. Once started, the lab environments are available for four hours at no charge.

Two interactive labs are available:

  1. Learn how to create an app using IBM Cloud Starter Kits and IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery and deploy it to an OpenShift cluster.
  2. Learn how to use open toolchains and IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery with Tekton pipelines to build, deploy, and manage an application deployed to an OpenShift cluster.

To access the labs, visit the IBM Open Labs Application Development on IBM Cloud page.

 

More information

To learn more about IBM Cloud Starter Kits, visit: Creating an App with a Starter Kit.

Learn more about IBM Cloud Continuous Delivery and Tekton — Continuous Delivery Tekton Pipelines are at the core of IBM Cloud DevOps toolchains

If you have any questions, get help directly from the IBM Cloud development teams by joining us on Slack.

Author

Steven Weaver

Product Manager

Insights you can’t miss. Subscribe to our newsletters.

Go beyond the hype with expert news on AI, quantum computing, cloud, security and much more.

 Subscribe today