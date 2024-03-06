New milestone for IBM-AWS partnership makes it even easier for clients in the UK to buy IBM software on the AWS Marketplace

Last summer, IBM launched a programme that enabled UK clients to purchase IBM software on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace. Ever since it has given our clients the ability to recapture at-risk spend with AWS, simplify their procurement process, and improve time to deployment.

Given the positive response from clients I’m pleased to announce IBM are expanding this programme to allow IBM channel partners in the UK to resell IBM software on the AWS Marketplace too. Clients working with IBM partners are now able to drive better efficiency through the AWS Marketplace procurement process and they’re getting up and running with the help of their favourite partners faster.

Meanwhile, IBM partners are benefitting from access to a new client base, accelerating deal cycles, and removing friction from the sales process. With a growing SaaS portfolio of IBM software on the AWS Marketplace, we’re giving clients more choice than ever.

“SoftwareOne, a Platinum IBM partner, has deep expertise in cloud solutions, especially in navigating our clients through the complexities of cloud consumption and commitments,” said Tony Albanese, Director of Alliances, SoftwareOne. “The ability for SoftwareOne customers to purchase IBM solutions through the AWS marketplace supports our model of providing our customers the best experience possible and enabling them to maximize the value of technology. It allows our customers a choice in acquiring software while still benefiting from the value SoftwareOne provides as an IBM partner.”

This announcement is particularly exciting because with this initiative we’re creating a terrific opportunity for members of the IBM Ecosystem to work alongside one another, unlocking collaboration between a hyperscaler, resellers and IBM – all for the benefit of clients. And it creates additional opportunities for partners to support clients along their hybrid cloud and AI journeys, leading to new routes for growth for partners operating in the UK.

“Many of our customers have engaged with AWS and now have made significant commitments. We are excited about this new programme, as it will allow us to bring greater value to our customers in terms of flexibility in purchasing new IBM software and a modern procurement approach,” said Pete Grouskho, Sales Director, Technology Sourcing Sales, Computacenter.

Supporting partners and clients where they are, however they want to transact, is IBM’s priority and we will continue to find ways to foster collaboration and make it easier to do business with us. Based on partner and client demand, we expect the programme to continue expanding to other countries in EMEA and beyond in the future.

To learn more about the programme, please reach out to your IBM sales representative or local partner for more information. Read our blog on the initial US launch here.