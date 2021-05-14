New Liberty-for-Java Buildpack v3.57 Is Available on IBM Cloud

The AdoptOpenJDK Openj9 alternate JRE is updated to 11.0.11_9_openj9-0.26.0 and IBM JRE (8 SR6 FP26) remain the same.

This buildpack contains two production versions of Liberty — a default version that remains constant for approximately three months and the latest version, as an alternate.

An existing application will not be affected by the new buildpack until you redeploy or restage it. After redeployment, existing applications should continue to run “as is” without any additional changes. New applications will automatically use the new buildpack.