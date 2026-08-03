Every team building agents faces the same questions once the excitement of the first build wears off. Is this agent actually performing the way we expect? When it falls short, why? Whose job is it to figure out what to change?

The new AgentOps agent, available now in preview for agents native to watsonx Orchestrate, answers those questions conversationally. It’s a natural language interface for evaluating and optimizing your agents. You can ask it why an evaluation failed, what’s holding an agent back and what to change to improve performance. No dashboards to decode, no specialist required.

Under the hood, it builds on watsonx Orchestrate’s evaluation foundation—including user simulation—which lets you assess agents against many simulated conversations before launch, and deterministic evaluation of tool calls and parameters, so you know your agent is invoking the right tools, in the right order, with the right inputs.

Two optimization methods are available at preview: