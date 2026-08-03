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Artificial intelligence IT automation

New in IBM watsonx Orchestrate: Self-improving agents, personalized chat experiences and faster workflows

Now in preview: evaluate and optimize your AI agents through natural language conversation with the AgentOps Agent—plus, generally available this month, new features for personalized chat experiences and faster document extraction in IBM watsonx Orchestrate.

Published 03 August 2026

Last month, we introduced the Agentic Control Plane, one place to see, govern and scale every AI agent in your enterprise. But visibility and governance are only part of running agents well in production. The agents themselves need to keep getting better: more personal for the people who use them, faster to build for the teams who create them, and measurably improving after they go live.

This July, watsonx Orchestrate delivers on that. The new AgentOps agent, available in preview for native agents, evaluates and optimizes your agents through natural language conversation. In addition, two more capabilities are generally available today: customWriteableElement lets you personalize the embedded chat experience for each user, and predefined schemas stand up document extraction workflows in minutes.

Now in preview: The AgentOps agent

Every team building agents faces the same questions once the excitement of the first build wears off. Is this agent actually performing the way we expect? When it falls short, why? Whose job is it to figure out what to change?

The new AgentOps agent, available now in preview for agents native to watsonx Orchestrate, answers those questions conversationally. It’s a natural language interface for evaluating and optimizing your agents. You can ask it why an evaluation failed, what’s holding an agent back and what to change to improve performance. No dashboards to decode, no specialist required.

Under the hood, it builds on watsonx Orchestrate’s evaluation foundation—including user simulation—which lets you assess agents against many simulated conversations before launch, and deterministic evaluation of tool calls and parameters, so you know your agent is invoking the right tools, in the right order, with the right inputs.

Two optimization methods are available at preview:

  • Instruction optimization (GEPA) runs your evaluations, generates improved instruction recommendations, re-tests them against your test cases and—once you’re satisfied with the results—lets you push the updated instructions to your agent in Orchestrate.
  • Agentic context engineering (ACE) takes a different path: instead of rewriting instructions, it builds and curates a playbook of discrete rules using the builder’s guidelines feature, assessing each rule for how much it actually contributes to evaluation performance.

Together with the observability and evaluation capabilities already in the platform, this closes the loop: observe your agents, evaluate them before and after launch and now optimize them, with the platform doing much of the improvement work for you.

Read the AgentOps agent documentation

Beyond static chat: Personalize your AI assistant with customWriteableElement

Most embedded chat experiences treat every user identically. The same welcome screen, the same notices, the same interface, regardless of who’s logging in, where they are or what they need.  Until now, you didn’t have the surface area to do anything about it.

customWriteableElement gives you that surface area. It’s a feature of watsonx Orchestrate’s embedded chat that gives you full control over designated zones of the chat interface—not through configuration toggles, but through your own HTML, CSS and JavaScript. These elements persist outside the agent’s conversational control, so you can surface information proactively before a user types a single word.

What that unlocks in practice:

  • Context-aware banners that adapt to user role, region, account tier or authentication status. A manager sees headcount approval deadlines while an employee sees open enrollment dates, in the same chat at the same moment. A regional outage notice appears only for the users it affects.
  • Rich media embeds like tutorial carousels, onboarding video series and in-chat product walkthroughs, so help content comes to the user instead of the other way around.
  • Contextual promotions triggered by conversation flow. A user asks about a basic plan and sees premium benefits alongside the agent’s response, without interrupting the conversation.
  • Fully custom welcome experiences that turn the chat’s front door into a branded, dashboard-style entry point with immediate value.

For IT teams evaluating agent platforms, the takeaway is simple: the chat interface is no longer a fixed artifact of the product; it’s a programmable surface you own.

Read the customWriteableElement API reference and implementation guide

Predefined schemas: Document extraction workflows in minutes

Document-heavy processes—invoices, tax forms, claims, ID verification—are among the first places enterprises point AI agents. But defining extraction schemas field by field has been a slow, manual on-ramp.

Predefined document schemas remove that friction. When you add a document extractor to an agentic workflow in the builder, you can now choose from 28 predefined schemas covering the most common document types in automation scenarios. Selecting a schema automatically populates the associated fields, eliminating the need to define structures one field at a time.

Speed doesn’t come at the cost of control. Every predefined schema remains fully editable—add, remove or rename fields as you refine results against your own sample documents. It’s a quick-start approach: upload a few samples, evaluate how accurately the extractor identifies your fields and iterate.

The business impact is time-to-value: less time defining schemas manually means teams validate business outcomes and move extraction workflows toward production faster.

Read the predefined schemas documentation

The control plane that keeps compounding

These three capabilities each strengthens a different layer of the same story we told in June with the Agentic Control Plane: agents you can see, govern, scale—and now personalize, build faster, and continuously improve. Building agents is the start. Running them well, and making them better every week they’re in production, is where enterprise value compounds.

Try watsonx Orchestrate

Gauri Mathur

Product Marketing Manager, watsonx Orchestrate

Learn more Try watsonx Orchestrate Read about the Agentic Control Plane
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