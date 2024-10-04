New IBM study: How business leaders can harness the power of gen AI to drive sustainable IT transformation

Generative AI is creating new opportunities to transform IT operations and make them more sustainable. Teams can use this technology to quickly translate code into more energy-efficient languages, develop more sustainable algorithms and software and analyze code performance to optimize energy consumption. 27% of organizations surveyed are already applying generative AI in their sustainable IT initiatives, and 63% of respondents plan to follow suit by the end of 2024. By 2027, 89% are expecting to be using generative AI in their efforts to reduce the environmental impact of IT.

Despite the growing interest in using generative AI for sustainability initiatives, leaders must first consider its broader implications, particularly energy consumption.

64% say they are using generative AI and large language models, yet only one-third of those report having made significant progress in addressing its environmental impact. To bridge this gap, executives must take a thoughtful and intentional approach to generative AI, asking questions like, “What do we need to achieve?” and “What is the smallest model that we can use to get there?”