New IBM MaaS360 Kiosk Designer capabilities

Deploying Android kiosks at scale has traditionally been a slow, iterative process. Administrators often rely on multiple policy publishes, physical test devices and trial-and-error just to validate the end-user experience. The result is longer rollout cycles, higher operational cost and increased risk of configuration errors making it into production.

IBM MaaS360 Kiosk Designer addresses these challenges by shifting kiosk configuration from a trial-and-error exercise to a visual, predictable workflow. By allowing administrators to design, preview and validate kiosk experiences directly in the console, without requiring physical hardware, Kiosk Designer helps teams deploy faster, reduce errors and scale kiosk rollouts with greater confidence.

Learn more about IBM’s new MaaS360 Kiosk Design feature for Android devices.