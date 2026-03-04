New IBM MaaS360 Kiosk Designer capabilities

A faster, more predictable way to deploy Android kiosks.
Deploying Android kiosks at scale has traditionally been a slow, iterative process. Administrators often rely on multiple policy publishes, physical test devices and trial-and-error just to validate the end-user experience. The result is longer rollout cycles, higher operational cost and increased risk of configuration errors making it into production.
IBM MaaS360 Kiosk Designer addresses these challenges by shifting kiosk configuration from a trial-and-error exercise to a visual, predictable workflow. By allowing administrators to design, preview and validate kiosk experiences directly in the console, without requiring physical hardware, Kiosk Designer helps teams deploy faster, reduce errors and scale kiosk rollouts with greater confidence.
These enhancements transform Android kiosk deployments by combining real-time visual validation with a unified configuration workflow that enable administrators to design, configure and preview before deployment.
The Designer View is a real-time, interactive preview of the kiosk home screen. Instead of deploying policies to test devices and see how a kiosk will behave, administrators can now design the experience visually and validate it instantly.
Admins can arrange apps, create folders, apply branding elements, customize text and colors and adjust layouts directly in the console. Every change is reflected immediately, making it easier to confirm usability and appearance before publishing a policy. This approach significantly reduces failed deployments and minimizes the need for dedicated test devices.
The Designer View also supports previews across multiple form factors (including phones and tablets) and allows administrators to switch orientations and zoom levels. This ensures kiosk experiences are optimized for the devices users will interact with, before deployment begins.
Kiosk Designer modernizes the Android kiosk policy experience in MaaS360 by bringing configuration and visualization together in a single workflow. Rather than navigating long lists of attributes or managing multiple iterations of the same policy, administrators can design the kiosk experience end to end from one place.
From within an Android MDM policy, teams can configure kiosk mode, select apps, define user controls and preview the final experience—all without relying on physical hardware. This unified approach shortens testing cycles and improves first-time deployment success.
To simplify kiosk configuration, Kiosk Designer organizes settings into four logical tabs: Enablement, Basic, Designer and Advanced. This structure makes essential settings easy to find, while keeping advanced options available without adding clutter.
The Enablement tab allows administrators to choose between Single App and Multi App kiosk modes based on the intended use case, whether it’s a dedicated check-in station or a shared, task-based device. Establishing this upfront helps reduce configuration mistakes later in the process.
The Basic tab surfaces the most used kiosk settings in a clear, streamlined layout. Administrators can quickly select approved apps, allow background apps for specialized workflows and control end-user permissions such as screen brightness and system access.
Visual preferences - such as hiding system UI elements and disabling navigation buttons - are grouped together to reduce repeated policy changes. General controls like app update behavior, admin bypass options, and hardware key restrictions are also easy to locate, helping teams move from configuration to deployment more quickly.
For more complex environments, the Advanced tab provides deeper customization without overwhelming everyday administrators. Organizations can configure manufacturer-specific settings, manage features like Bluetooth, near field communication (such as contactless payment), biometrics and accessibility, and use custom intents to selectively expose portions of system apps.
This separation allows teams to support large-scale or specialized deployments while maintaining a clean, approachable experience for standard kiosk configurations.
Admins can choose the intended kiosk mode directly from the Enablement tab:
Once deployed, devices launch directly into the configured kiosk experience without distractions or unnecessary access.
Kiosk Designer offers advanced experience controls that balance usability and security. It supports widgets, app badges, icon layout controls, auto-rotate, standard or custom system bars, and direct app selection from the MaaS360 App Catalog.
Admins can preview layouts across phone, 7-inch tablet and 10-inch tablet views, switch between portrait and landscape and adjust zoom levels, all before deployment.
MaaS360 Kiosk Designer enables administrators to visually design and validate kiosk experiences prior to deployment. This results in faster rollouts, fewer configuration errors, reduced need for test devices and more consistent experiences across locations and device types.
What administrators see in the Designer is what users see on the device, helping teams move from design to deployment with greater speed, confidence and predictability. By minimizing trial-and-error testing and streamlining policy creation, IT teams can spend more time on strategic initiatives instead of troubleshooting deployments.
The result is a more scalable and repeatable approach to kiosk management without adding operational complexity.
