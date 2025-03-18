New content-aware capabilities help IBM Storage Scale improve AI responses

Ask an AI chatbot who won last night’s football game, it will probably spit out the correct score. But ask an AI chatbot on a corporate website about one of the company’s recently announced products and you may get the reply, “Item not found.”

So much enterprise data is unstructured — locked inside emails, PDFs, presentations, audio and video files, and other opaque formats — is hard to interpret. The large language models (LLMs) underlying AI chatbots weren’t trained on this data, potentially limiting their value.

With today’s announcement of content-aware IBM Storage Scale, we believe we’ve found a way to address this problem. By applying innovative natural language processing techniques, we’ve developed ways to much more efficiently extract the semantic meaning from all kinds of content, making it easier to update AI tools to improve the quality of their answers.