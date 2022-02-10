New Certification: IBM Cloud Security Engineer Specialty

Now, with a new certification from the award-winning IBM Center for Cloud Training, you can qualify to handle this critical responsibility for your organization.

The new IBM Cloud Security Engineer Specialty Certification program provides an interactive curriculum that trains professionals to identify and remediate vulnerabilities, respond to security incident escalations and proactively engineer security and compliance best practices.

Learn how to secure infrastructure and hybrid cloud connections, cloud compute, Kubernetes services and VMware solutions in IBM Cloud. You’ll also explore how to manage access controls and authorization in IBM Cloud and manage the configuration of security and compliance solutions.