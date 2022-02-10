New Certification: IBM Cloud Security Engineer Specialty

Now, with a new certification from the award-winning IBM Center for Cloud Training, you can qualify to handle this critical responsibility for your organization.
The new IBM Cloud Security Engineer Specialty Certification program provides an interactive curriculum that trains professionals to identify and remediate vulnerabilities, respond to security incident escalations and proactively engineer security and compliance best practices.
Learn how to secure infrastructure and hybrid cloud connections, cloud compute, Kubernetes services and VMware solutions in IBM Cloud. You’ll also explore how to manage access controls and authorization in IBM Cloud and manage the configuration of security and compliance solutions.
The curriculum is designed to prepare candidates to take the IBM Certification exam.
Courses and exams are available now:
This specialty is recommended for candidates with a background in cloud architecture and experience working in a cloud security role. Certification in any of the roles offered by the IBM Center for Cloud Training is a prerequisite, with a Professional Level Certification recommended.
IBM Cloud Certifications give today’s technologists the opportunity to strengthen their knowledge and skills while earning valuable industry-standard credentials.
To expand your cloud expertise, advance your career and boost your qualifications in the marketplace, visit the IBM Center for Cloud Training.