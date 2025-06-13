Since its introduction, the Bring Your Own License (BYOL) model for Amazon RDS for Db2 has been limited to IBM Db2 Advanced Edition and IBM Db2 Standard Edition with VPC-based licenses.

For the purposes of counting VPCs for the add-ons, when deploying the full vCPU capacity of the instance, IBM will consider 70 PVUs = 1 VPC = 1 physical core = 2 vCPUs for all EC2 instances that have published their physical core counts on the EC2 “Physical Cores by Amazon EC2 Instance Type” page, where the vCPU count is twice the physical cores (meaning hyperthreading/simultaneous multi-threading (SMT) degree is set to (2). See CPU cores and threads per CPU core per instance type.

The introduction of these add-ons reflects IBM’s continued commitment to delivering flexible, cloud-ready licensing options that protect and extend your existing investments in Db2.