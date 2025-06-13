13 June 2025
With the introduction of new add-ons for IBM Db2 Advanced Enterprise Server Edition and IBM Db2 Enterprise Server Edition, IBM is expanding the BYOL model to include PVU-based licenses for these editions, enabling customers who purchase the add-ons to deploy their existing PVU licenses on Amazon RDS. The newly introduced add-ons are:
Since its introduction, the Bring Your Own License (BYOL) model for Amazon RDS for Db2 has been limited to IBM Db2 Advanced Edition and IBM Db2 Standard Edition with VPC-based licenses.
For the purposes of counting VPCs for the add-ons, when deploying the full vCPU capacity of the instance, IBM will consider 70 PVUs = 1 VPC = 1 physical core = 2 vCPUs for all EC2 instances that have published their physical core counts on the EC2 “Physical Cores by Amazon EC2 Instance Type” page, where the vCPU count is twice the physical cores (meaning hyperthreading/simultaneous multi-threading (SMT) degree is set to (2). See CPU cores and threads per CPU core per instance type.
The introduction of these add-ons reflects IBM’s continued commitment to delivering flexible, cloud-ready licensing options that protect and extend your existing investments in Db2.
Program technical support is based on the Support Cycle-5 policy as detailed on the IBM Software Support Lifecycle Policies page. Additional details may be available on the Product lifecycle pages:
IBM Support offerings can provide additional services and help extend the life of your software investment. For additional information, see IBM Advanced Support and IBM Extended Support.
Passport Advantage (PPA)
The offerings in this announcement might not be available for purchase in all countries or regions. Purchase availability can be affected by multiple factors that include support availability, service availability and government regulations. Contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner for availability information.
The export control status under US export regulations is available for an offering in the IBM Software Classification Look-up Tool. Contact your IBM representative or IBM Business Partner for availability information.
To learn more about running IBM Db2 as a fully managed service on Amazon RDS, visit Amazon RDS for Db2.