Network observability with IBM SevOne 8.0: A strategic imperative in the age of complexity

SevOne 8.0 introduces a number of groundbreaking features tailored to enterprise needs:

AWS flow log collection

Flow logs are a goldmine of insight. In Private Preview, SevOne 8.0 adds support for collecting AWS VPC and Transit Gateway (TGW) flow logs—enabling teams to detect anomalies, analyze traffic behavior and investigate security events with comprehensive visibility across cloud services, availability zones and workloads.

Enhanced capabilities in Data Insight

With smart flow filtering, teams can now drill down into application-specific traffic patterns. Whether isolating bandwidth-heavy applications, tracking service-level degradation, or analyzing protocol-level behavior, SevOne provides the context needed to troubleshoot faster and smarter. New additions like the Alert Policy Manager and Cluster Manager pages in Data Insight (DI) further enhance control and visibility. These capabilities are now delivered through a refreshed look and feel that improves usability and streamlines the user experience.

Expanded SD-WAN monitoring

With support for Palo Alto Prisma, Cisco SD-WAN and HPE Aruba SD-WAN (formerly SilverPeak), SevOne 8.0 eliminates blind spots in traffic routed via SD-WAN. NetOps teams can now gain full visibility into tunnel health, latency, loss, jitter and application experience across the WAN. This enables faster root cause identification, better SLA adherence and seamless end-user experiences—even across geographically dispersed networks.

Streamlined integration workflows

SevOne 8.0 streamlines integrations workflows by having Wi-Fi widgets as part of Data Insight base builds—reducing manual steps and accelerating time-to-insight for Wi-Fi monitoring. In addition, several enhancements have been made to all of the plugins in IBM SevOne to have a more streamlined process such that a user can jump from integration to insights within minutes. While report creation remains flexible, these enhancements simplify initial setup and improve overall workflow efficiency.

Expanded Google Cloud Platform (GCP) monitoring

As enterprises adopt Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for their workloads, observability becomes critical. SevOne 8.0 introduces deep observability for GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) and GCP Load Balancers—giving teams unified visibility into cluster health and insights about their Regional, Global or different types of Network load balancers.