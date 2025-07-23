Network observability with IBM SevOne 8.0: A strategic imperative in the age of complexity

24 July 2025
As enterprises race to deliver seamless experiences and resilient services, network operations (NetOps) teams find themselves under increasing pressure. The challenge is no longer just uptime—it’s performance, context, responsiveness and scale across a mix of legacy systems and modern, distributed architectures as a mix. And at the heart of this transformation lies a deceptively simple question: Do you know what’s happening in your network?
With the launch of IBM SevOne 8.0, we answer that question with confidence—and with action. This release is a cornerstone for enterprises that view observability not just as an IT necessity but as a business enabler.
Over the past decade, networks have evolved from physical assets into intelligent, software-defined ecosystems. Applications run across public clouds, traverse SD-WANs and are deployed via container clusters that scale in milliseconds. The old monitoring paradigm—static thresholds, isolated data, manual correlation—is no longer sustainable.
Today’s networks demand observability: a continuous, contextual and actionable understanding of what’s happening across the entire digital delivery chain. And yet, many organizations still rely on fragmented tools and tribal knowledge to interpret performance issues. This leads to prolonged outages, missed SLAs and ultimately, lost revenue.
The enterprise of tomorrow cannot afford that risk. Network observability must evolve to meet the needs of real-time, AI-infused, highly distributed architectures.
IBM SevOne 8.0 is built to help NetOps teams reclaim control in a chaotic landscape. It provides the clarity, speed and insight needed to operate modern infrastructure with confidence.
Here’s what makes SevOne 8.0 a strategic leap forward:
These capabilities aren’t just technical enhancements—they are enablers of business agility. In a world where milliseconds matter, the ability to see, understand and act on network behavior can be the difference between leading and lagging.
SevOne 8.0 introduces a number of groundbreaking features tailored to enterprise needs:
AWS flow log collection
Flow logs are a goldmine of insight. In Private Preview, SevOne 8.0 adds support for collecting AWS VPC and Transit Gateway (TGW) flow logs—enabling teams to detect anomalies, analyze traffic behavior and investigate security events with comprehensive visibility across cloud services, availability zones and workloads.
Enhanced capabilities in Data Insight
With smart flow filtering, teams can now drill down into application-specific traffic patterns. Whether isolating bandwidth-heavy applications, tracking service-level degradation, or analyzing protocol-level behavior, SevOne provides the context needed to troubleshoot faster and smarter. New additions like the Alert Policy Manager and Cluster Manager pages in Data Insight (DI) further enhance control and visibility. These capabilities are now delivered through a refreshed look and feel that improves usability and streamlines the user experience.
Expanded SD-WAN monitoring
With support for Palo Alto Prisma, Cisco SD-WAN and HPE Aruba SD-WAN (formerly SilverPeak), SevOne 8.0 eliminates blind spots in traffic routed via SD-WAN. NetOps teams can now gain full visibility into tunnel health, latency, loss, jitter and application experience across the WAN. This enables faster root cause identification, better SLA adherence and seamless end-user experiences—even across geographically dispersed networks.
Streamlined integration workflows
SevOne 8.0 streamlines integrations workflows by having Wi-Fi widgets as part of Data Insight base builds—reducing manual steps and accelerating time-to-insight for Wi-Fi monitoring. In addition, several enhancements have been made to all of the plugins in IBM SevOne to have a more streamlined process such that a user can jump from integration to insights within minutes. While report creation remains flexible, these enhancements simplify initial setup and improve overall workflow efficiency.
Expanded Google Cloud Platform (GCP) monitoring
As enterprises adopt Google Cloud Platform (GCP) for their workloads, observability becomes critical. SevOne 8.0 introduces deep observability for GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) and GCP Load Balancers—giving teams unified visibility into cluster health and insights about their Regional, Global or different types of Network load balancers.
It’s tempting to view network observability as the concern of operations teams. But in truth, it is an enterprise-wide imperative. Downtime, latency and poor user experiences can directly impact brand reputation, customer retention and revenue.
Consider this: the average cost of a critical application outage is staggering. But beyond the immediate financial loss, there’s long-term reputational damage, increased churn and lost market trust.
SevOne 8.0 empowers organizations to mitigate these risks proactively —not reactively., It creates a dynamic operating model where issues are detected before users are impacted, teams collaborate through shared insights and the network becomes a lever for innovation rather than a bottleneck.
The holy grail of enterprise operations is autonomy: systems that can self-diagnose, self-heal and self-optimize. While this vision remains on the horizon, SevOne 8.0 takes us a decisive step closer.
With intelligent baselining, anomaly detection and closed-loop alerting, teams can offload repetitive diagnostics and focus on higher-value tasks. APIs enable automated IT service management (ITSM) workflows. Built-in support for service maps and LiveMaps allows for visual, real-time decision-making.
Together, these capabilities allow enterprises to scale observability as they scale infrastructure—without scaling cost or complexity.
SevOne powers network intelligence for some of the world’s largest and most complex organizations — including global banks, telecom leaders and Tier – 1 service providers. These customers don’t just need dashboards, they need solutions that are resilient, extensible and built for real-time operations at scale.
SevOne 8.0 continues this legacy with architecture that supports high-volume data collection, flexible API integration and hardened performance across edge, core and cloud.
IBM’s acquisition of Pliant further strengthens its ability to combine observability with low-code automation, creating a unified platform for digital infrastructure intelligence.
On 24 July 2025, IBM SevOne 8.0 becomes generally available. This not only marks a product release, but a milestone in the journey toward intelligent infrastructure.
IBM invites enterprise leaders, architects and operators to explore what’s possible with proactive, contextual and automated observability.
