Netezza NCOS is here: Cloud economics meets Analytics power

Native Cloud Object Storage (NCOS) extends Netezza’s hybrid storage hierarchy by letting you create tables directly on cloud object storage, so you can tap virtually unlimited capacity while honoring the price/performance expectations your analytics workloads demand.

Storage‑intensive or colder data can live on cost‑efficient object storage, while performance‑sensitive workloads continue to benefit from high‑performance block storage under the same familiar Netezza experience. Existing applications built for block storage can work with object storage without any changes to their code or configuration.

NCOS is engineered to be invisible, handling all the complexity under the hood so your data professionals can focus on analytics, not infrastructure.