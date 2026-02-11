Netezza in 2026: Powering the future of enterprise analytics

Our ongoing investments in engineering, roadmap innovation and hybrid ecosystem integration reflect IBM’s focus on delivering a powerful, future‑ready analytics engine.
Netezza brings simplicity, speed and reliability across deployment models—from fully managed cloud to BYOC, on‑prem appliances, and software‑only—so organizations can run analytics where it makes the most sense for their business. Over the last few years, that commitment has driven one of the most significant innovation cycles in Netezza’s history.
As we look ahead to 2026, our investment in the product is not only continuing; it’s accelerating across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, governance, security and AI-driven workloads.
The last few years have been transformational for how customers deploy and consume Netezza.
Early 2024 marked the expansion of our fully managed NPSaaS offerings on AWS and Azure, with elastic scaling, IAM/SAML/OIDC support, richer observability and pay-as-you-go pricing that opened the door to faster time-to-value and significantly lower operational burden.
We continued to expand deployment choice with Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) options—first on AWS, then Azure—enabling customers to run Netezza directly inside their own VPCs using their committed cloud spend, while maintaining their preferred security and network boundaries.
At the same time, we broadened Netezza’s footprint far beyond SaaS. The next-generation Barracuda on-premises appliance reached general availability in 2025, delivering higher performance, seamless migration paths from Hammerhead, and the ability to modernize at the customer’s pace. And with the launch of our software-only option, organizations can now run Netezza on their own x86 hardware or OpenShift environments, even supporting fully air-gapped deployments where required.
Together, these advancements give customers complete freedom to choose the deployment model that best fits their architecture and regulatory needs.
Beyond deployment choice, we’ve continued to enhance the core Netezza engine.
We introduced native cloud object storage capabilities that separate compute and storage for cloud footprints, unlocking new levels of storage efficiency at scale. We deepened integration with open table formats through Apache Iceberg support, added Time Travel for historical versioning, and delivered unified metadata management that simplifies hybrid lakehouse architectures. Improvements across our watsonx.data integrations further expanded ecosystem connectivity, including Hadoop/Hive support with Kerberos and richer performance optimizations.
We also introduced innovations that make operations easier and more intelligent, such as the AI-powered Netezza Database Assistant. By enabling natural-language troubleshooting, metric retrieval, and configuration insights, DBAs can solve problems faster without searching through logs or documentation.
Enhancements to monitoring, alerting and replication—along with major security milestones like HIPAA-Ready and SOC 2 Type 2 certifications—underscore our focus on reliability and trust.
Our 2026 plans build on the momentum of the past few years with focused investments across cloud, on‑premises and hybrid deployments. We are planning to expand Netezza’s multi‑cloud coverage with BYOC support for Google Cloud Platform, giving customers another option to run Netezza within their own cloud environments.
On‑premises, the Barracuda appliance is planned to gain native object storage with tiered storage for lower‑cost retention, along with modular upgrades and in‑place node expansion to simplify scaling and maintenance. In the cloud, NPSaaS and BYOC on AWS are planned to evolve toward a pure object‑storage architecture, designed to improve TCO and support larger‑scale analytics. These updates are expected to be complemented by enhanced disaster recovery, greater availability, and expanded scalability.
We also plan to broaden Netezza’s interoperability through integrations such as Iceberg REST catalog on Azure, Unity Catalog, and connectivity with AWS Glue and Azure Purview, making hybrid governance and metadata management more unified. Additional extensibility updates are planned to support unstructured text processing and custom ML models within the engine.
Across deployment models, we also plan to uplift the platform to RHEL 9 and extend SOC 2 Type 2 coverage, reinforcing our commitment to security and operational excellence.
Netezza’s evolution reflects the needs of our customers: hybrid architectures, multi-cloud flexibility, open formats, governed collaboration, smarter automation and AI-ready workloads. The investments we’ve made—and continue to make—are designed to ensure Netezza remains an engine of simplicity, performance, and reliability for years to come.
