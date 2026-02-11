Netezza in 2026: Powering the future of enterprise analytics

The last few years have been transformational for how customers deploy and consume Netezza.

Early 2024 marked the expansion of our fully managed NPSaaS offerings on AWS and Azure, with elastic scaling, IAM/SAML/OIDC support, richer observability and pay-as-you-go pricing that opened the door to faster time-to-value and significantly lower operational burden.

We continued to expand deployment choice with Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) options—first on AWS, then Azure—enabling customers to run Netezza directly inside their own VPCs using their committed cloud spend, while maintaining their preferred security and network boundaries.

At the same time, we broadened Netezza’s footprint far beyond SaaS. The next-generation Barracuda on-premises appliance reached general availability in 2025, delivering higher performance, seamless migration paths from Hammerhead, and the ability to modernize at the customer’s pace. And with the launch of our software-only option, organizations can now run Netezza on their own x86 hardware or OpenShift environments, even supporting fully air-gapped deployments where required.

Together, these advancements give customers complete freedom to choose the deployment model that best fits their architecture and regulatory needs.