More accessible than ever: IBM Envizi ESG Suite now available in seven languages

The capture, management, and reporting of environmental, social and governance (ESG) data is a topic of global relevance. IBM Envizi is making this process more accessible with this latest release of Envizi in seven languages. Customers can now view the IBM Envizi ESG Suite interface in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian-Portuguese, and Japanese.

Translated functionality includes key areas of the IBM Envizi user interface including home pages, summary pages, popular dashboards and PowerReports, menus, buttons, browse grids, search and navigation, forms, dialog boxes, pop-ups, preview panels, and key emails. This functionality will be particularly valuable to organizations operating across multiple geographies where different stakeholders can now view the interface in their own language.