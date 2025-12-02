Mistral Large 3 now available on IBM watsonx
Combining IBM-built innovation with strategic collaborations that accelerate client outcomes and enhance product differentiation.
Today, we’re excited to announce that Mistral Large 3—Mistral AI’s newest state-of-the-art multimodal foundation model—is now available on IBM watsonx.ai. As a launch partner, IBM is bringing this next-generation open-weight model to clients the moment it is released, continuing our commitment to expanding safe, open, and enterprise-ready AI across the ecosystem.
Mistral Large 3 is an Apache 2.0–licensed, general-purpose model featuring a granular Mixture-of-Experts architecture with 41B active parameters and 675B total parameters. It delivers frontier-level long-context performance up to 256k tokens, reliable instruction following, multimodal reasoning across text and images, and consistent cross-domain behaviour suited for demanding enterprise workloads.
With its scale, efficiency, and robust long-context comprehension, Mistral Large 3 enables a wide range of high-value applications, including:
For customers operating at the edge or requiring lightweight local deployments, IBM will also offer the Ministral 3 series (3B, 8B, and 14B models) across base, instruct, and reasoning variants - all multimodal and Apache 2.0 licensed.
Mistral-Large-2512 (Mistral Large 3) will be live in a multi-tenant configuration in our Dallas data center, with on-demand deployments available across IBM’s global sites in Dallas, Frankfurt, Sydney and Toronto.
IBM, recently named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, has continuously demonstrated its strength in delivering flexible, enterprise-ready AI. Through watsonx.ai—built on Red Hat OpenShift —organizations gain a unified collection of open-source and proprietary frameworks, models, tooling and deployment options, enabling teams to work where their data lives without vendor lock-in.
This open, modular approach gives enterprises the freedom and scalability they need to pick the model that best optimizes cost and performance to meet their business needs and move seamlessly from experimentation to production and accelerate real-world AI outcomes.
This announcement builds on the expanding IBM–Mistral collaboration and underscores our shared belief that open models accelerate enterprise innovation. IBM is further extending its open, multi-model strategy with Mistral, enabling customers globally - and especially in Europe - to benefit from the combined strengths of IBM, Mistral AI and the watsonx platform to build, deploy and scale generative AI in an efficient, flexible and responsible way.
Our partnership with Mistral, and the availability of their top-performing models within the watsonx portfolio, strengthens our model strategy by combining IBM-built innovation with strategic collaborations that accelerate client outcomes and enhance product differentiation. This approach keeps IBM at the forefront of enterprise AI, leveraging the best of open-source and partner innovation while giving clients the flexibility to choose from a broad catalogue of foundation models to maximize productivity.
