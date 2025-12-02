Mistral Large 3 now available on IBM watsonx

Mistral-Large-2512 (Mistral Large 3) will be live in a multi-tenant configuration in our Dallas data center, with on-demand deployments available across IBM’s global sites in Dallas, Frankfurt, Sydney and Toronto.

IBM, recently named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms, has continuously demonstrated its strength in delivering flexible, enterprise-ready AI. Through watsonx.ai—built on Red Hat OpenShift —organizations gain a unified collection of open-source and proprietary frameworks, models, tooling and deployment options, enabling teams to work where their data lives without vendor lock-in.

This open, modular approach gives enterprises the freedom and scalability they need to pick the model that best optimizes cost and performance to meet their business needs and move seamlessly from experimentation to production and accelerate real-world AI outcomes.