Maximize your VMware investments with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors: Now available on IBM Cloud

25 February 2025
IBM has recently announced the availability of the latest generation of Intel Xeon processors in IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions. This new solution delivers up to 35% increase in overall performance and 4x higher speeds for highly performant storage, resulting in up to 25% decrease on the TCO for your VMware environment. This partnership between IBM Cloud, Intel, and VMware offers a comprehensive and flexible cloud solution that maximizes performance, reduces TCO and supports a more cost-effective digital transformation.
This partnership also ensures that customers can modernize their IT infrastructure at their own pace while benefiting from advanced security, improved lifecycle management, and significant storage performance improvements. The combined strengths of IBM Cloud, Intel, and VMware enable businesses to retain the same level of access and control as on-premises environments while lowering risks and costs associated with cloud migration.
For workloads like SAP HANA, IBM Cloud offers significant performance improvements and ease of upgrading. Specifically, the 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors used in the tested 2-socket servers demonstrated approximately 35% improved performance compared to older hardware. Additionally, upgrading server hardware can be done with minimal downtime, making it easier for customers to migrate their virtual SAP HANA VMs to new environments without requiring SAP HANA or OS upgrades. This ensures that customers can benefit from enhanced performance and reduced downtime during migrations.
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, particularly with the integration of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Processors, offers significant Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) savings. The solution provides approximately 25% savings along with around 30% greater VM density per host and requires 50% fewer nodes for large deployments. This results in an overall decrease in TCO. Additionally, the use of Intel's workload-first approach with cores and built-in accelerators, alongside optimized software, delivers superior performance, higher efficiency and better TCO. The infrastructure modernization with vSphere 8 and vSAN 8, including the new Express Storage Architecture (ESA), further enhances performance and efficiency, contributing to lower power consumption and improved server consolidation.
Overall, the combination of IBM Cloud, VMware Cloud Foundation, and Intel technologies provides a comprehensive solution for modernizing applications and infrastructure, optimizing databases, supporting VDI, and accelerating AI workloads.
Join us for a live webinar on the availability of the 4th Gen Intel(R) Xeon(R) processors on IBM Cloud and how they enhance performance, security, and cost efficiency for VMware environments. Register now here.