Maximize your VMware investments with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors: Now available on IBM Cloud

IBM has recently announced the availability of the latest generation of Intel Xeon processors in IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions. This new solution delivers up to 35% increase in overall performance and 4x higher speeds for highly performant storage, resulting in up to 25% decrease on the TCO for your VMware environment. This partnership between IBM Cloud, Intel, and VMware offers a comprehensive and flexible cloud solution that maximizes performance, reduces TCO and supports a more cost-effective digital transformation. 

This partnership also ensures that customers can modernize their IT infrastructure at their own pace while benefiting from advanced security, improved lifecycle management, and significant storage performance improvements. The combined strengths of IBM Cloud, Intel, and VMware enable businesses to retain the same level of access and control as on-premises environments while lowering risks and costs associated with cloud migration.

Key highlights of this integration 

  • AI Ready: 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors introduce several accelerators, which optimize performance for specific business-critical workloads, making the platform ideal for modern AI and data science applications. The accelerators include: 
    • Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) and Intel® Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) for AI workloads.
    • Intel® Quick Assist Technology (QAT) for accelerated data encryption and compression.
    • Intel® Dynamic Load Balancer (DLB) for enhanced hardware queueing management.
  • Performance Boost: 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors on IBM Cloud offer up to 35% increase in performance for VMware workloads. With the introduction of NVMe storage supporting VMware's next generation vSAN ESA architecture, it provides up to 4x speed over the previous vSAN OSA. This improvement is crucial for data-intensive applications and workloads.
  • Cost Savings and Efficiency: IBM Cloud for VMware Cloud Foundation solutions now offer approximately 30% greater VM density per host.  Additionally, large deployments can benefit from needing 50% fewer nodes, further reducing costs and complexity. Altogether, this results in around 25% total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. These profiles are designed to optimize licensing costs and provide higher clock speeds for VMware workloads.
  • Security Enhancements: The inclusion of TPM 2.0—a dedicated integrated chip—ensures platform integrity at the hardware level, providing robust protection for deployments and workloads.
  • Scalability and Flexibility: VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service (VCFaaS) on IBM Cloud offer flexible deployment options with up to 96 cores and up to 2TB RAM. Storage options include 62TB, 122TB, and 184TB (Raw), with world-wide availability in multiple global locations such as Dallas, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Sydney, Tokyo, Toronto and Washington DC.  

 

Key use cases for this integration

For workloads like SAP HANA, IBM Cloud offers significant performance improvements and ease of upgrading. Specifically, the 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors used in the tested 2-socket servers demonstrated approximately 35% improved performance compared to older hardware. Additionally, upgrading server hardware can be done with minimal downtime, making it easier for customers to migrate their virtual SAP HANA VMs to new environments without requiring SAP HANA or OS upgrades. This ensures that customers can benefit from enhanced performance and reduced downtime during migrations.

  • Infrastructure / Application Modernization: IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions offers flexible deployment and management options, allowing customers to modernize at their own pace while retaining flexibility around various modernization options. This includes re-hosting by lifting workloads to IBM Cloud, re-platforming by converting VMs to IBM Cloud Virtual Servers and re-packaging workloads to use a combination of VMs and containers. The integration of 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Processors with VMware Cloud Foundation enhances performance and efficiency. These processors come with built-in accelerators that optimize specific workloads, delivering superior performance and better TCO.
  • Databases (MS SQL Server/Oracle): The infrastructure modernization capabilities include support for high-performance databases like MS SQL Server and Oracle. The use of 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Processors with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) on IBM Cloud ensures improved performance and efficiency for database workloads. The new vSAN 8 with Express Storage Architecture (ESA) offers more performant, flexible, scalable and resilient storage solutions, which are crucial for database applications. MS SQL Server backup is accelerated by using Intel QAT accelerator.
  • Virtual Desktops Infrastructure (VDI): The infrastructure modernization also supports VDI workloads. The enhanced capabilities of vSphere 8 and vSAN 8, including improved lifecycle management and advanced workload balancing, provide a robust environment for VDI deployments. The use of Intel® QuickAssist Technology accelerates cryptography and data de/compression, which can enhance the performance of VDI workloads. Also, VDI Workload Consolidation is achieved with VMware vSGA  and Intel Data Center GPU Flex Series.
  • AI Workloads: The integration of Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (AMX) and Intel® Deep Learning Boost (Intel® DL Boost) accelerates AI deep learning inference workloads. This makes the infrastructure suitable for AI workloads such as data science, model training, and deep learning inference. The 4th Gen Intel® Xeon®  Processors' workload-first approach, with cores and built-in accelerators, ensures superior performance and higher efficiency for AI Inferencing workloads.

Maximizing efficiency and TCO savings with IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions

IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions, particularly with the integration of 4th Gen Intel Xeon Processors, offers significant Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) savings. The solution provides approximately 25% savings along with around 30% greater VM density per host and requires 50% fewer nodes for large deployments. This results in an overall decrease in TCO. Additionally, the use of Intel's workload-first approach with cores and built-in accelerators, alongside optimized software, delivers superior performance, higher efficiency and better TCO. The infrastructure modernization with vSphere 8 and vSAN 8, including the new Express Storage Architecture (ESA), further enhances performance and efficiency, contributing to lower power consumption and improved server consolidation.

Overall, the combination of IBM Cloud, VMware Cloud Foundation, and Intel technologies provides a comprehensive solution for modernizing applications and infrastructure, optimizing databases, supporting VDI, and accelerating AI workloads.

