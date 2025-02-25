Maximize your VMware investments with 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® processors: Now available on IBM Cloud

IBM has recently announced the availability of the latest generation of Intel Xeon processors in IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions. This new solution delivers up to 35% increase in overall performance and 4x higher speeds for highly performant storage, resulting in up to 25% decrease on the TCO for your VMware environment. This partnership between IBM Cloud, Intel, and VMware offers a comprehensive and flexible cloud solution that maximizes performance, reduces TCO and supports a more cost-effective digital transformation.

This partnership also ensures that customers can modernize their IT infrastructure at their own pace while benefiting from advanced security, improved lifecycle management, and significant storage performance improvements. The combined strengths of IBM Cloud, Intel, and VMware enable businesses to retain the same level of access and control as on-premises environments while lowering risks and costs associated with cloud migration.