Managed Backup for Microsoft 365 Is Available on IBM Cloud Marketplace

On February 28, 2023, we launched the Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service (BaaS) offering on the IBM Cloud Marketplace. This strategic partnership between IBM and Storagepipe (link resides outside ibm.com) offers an easy way to protect business-critical Microsoft 365 information. It features cloud-to-cloud backup and policy, compliance and disaster-recovery requirements. This offering prevents customers from losing access and control over 365 data, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams and OneDrive for Business. By using Microsoft 365 BaaS, customers can ensure that their data is always hyper-available and protected.

Many companies using cloud-based SaaS applications risk data loss, often due to employee errors or malware. Unfortuntately, many cloud service providers don’t provide tools to protect customers from data loss due to accidents, user errors or hacker attacks.

To ensure data protection and business continuity protocols can meet compliance demands, organizations need to protect their data; the ultimate responsibility for data protection lies with the customer or the data owner. These customers are experiencing the following:

Lack of flexibility to restore on-prem or back to M365 Cloud, including different types of restores (full mailbox, .pst., individual emails, etc.).

M365 Backup as a Service provides organizations with critical data loss prevention through automated backup and storage.