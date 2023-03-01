Managed Backup for Microsoft 365 Is Available on IBM Cloud Marketplace
1 March 2023
2 min read
We are excited to announce the availability of a new Managed Service for Microsoft 365 customers.

On February 28, 2023, we launched the Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service (BaaS) offering on the IBM Cloud Marketplace. This strategic partnership between IBM and Storagepipe (link resides outside ibm.com) offers an easy way to protect business-critical Microsoft 365 information. It features cloud-to-cloud backup and policy, compliance and disaster-recovery requirements. This offering prevents customers from losing access and control over 365 data, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams and OneDrive for Business. By using Microsoft 365 BaaS, customers can ensure that their data is always hyper-available and protected.

Many companies using cloud-based SaaS applications risk data loss, often due to employee errors or malware. Unfortuntately, many cloud service providers don’t provide tools to protect customers from data loss due to accidents, user errors or hacker attacks.

To ensure data protection and business continuity protocols can meet compliance demands, organizations need to protect their data; the ultimate responsibility for data protection lies with the customer or the data owner. These customers are experiencing the following:

  • Lack of flexibility to restore on-prem or back to M365 Cloud, including different types of restores (full mailbox, .pst., individual emails, etc.).
  • Regulatory retention and the need to retain years of data and restore periodically.
  • Capex and Opex costs to maintain data using on-prem backup solution.
  • Lack of expertise to set up, back up and support M365 for offsite data protection.
  • Large enterprise admins unable to recover data of multiple users in a single operation, instead of recovering users one by one.

M365 Backup as a Service provides organizations with critical data loss prevention through automated backup and storage.

 
Key features

Some of the key features and benefits of Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service (BaaS) include the following:

  • All-inclusive monthly price
  • No provisioning required by customer
  • One-click ordering through IBM Cloud Marketplace
  • Flat rate per user per month + flat rate/GB month
Common use cases for M365 BaaS
  • Internal security threats
  • Legal and compliance
  • External security threats
  • Accidental deletion

Storagepipe’s M365 Backup as a Service on IBM Cloud provides you with critical data-loss prevention through automated backup and storage. The following are some additional benefits:

Scalability and availability with virtually no limits in IBM Cloud for always-on availability in multiple geo regions. Other BaaS competitors are likely tied to their own data center/public cloud account for offsite backups that may not support
multiple geos.

  • Savings with low-cost storage using resilient Cloud Object Storage, all-inclusive pricing (no setup fee) and the same per-TB rate.
  • Proprietary web portal with easy recovery and visibility into the status of backup jobs built to augment our service.
  • Flexible backup with different levels of data protection for users and groups by setting up separate backup policies for Exchange, SharePoint, OneDrive and Teams.
  • Faster recovery with the option to restore multiple users at a time.
Storagepipe’s Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service on the IBM Cloud Marketplace

IBM Cloud Marketplace provides a sales channel for IBM Ecosystem partners to buy and sell their enterprise applications to IBM Cloud clients worldwide. Through the IBM Cloud Marketplace, customers can access Storagepipe’s Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service offering on IBM Cloud with single invoicing from IBM, IBM account integration, and a streamlined approach for deployment and management of these cloud solutions.

Storagepipe’s Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service offering joins over 400 existing offerings on IBM Cloud Marketplace.

Protect your Microsoft 365 data today

Ready to take the next step? Get started with Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service (BaaS).

Questions? Contact your IBM representative or email us.

Author
Kathy Wilson PM - Cloud Object Storage Ecosystem GTM