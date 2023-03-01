Managed Backup for Microsoft 365 Is Available on IBM Cloud Marketplace

On February 28, 2023, we launched the Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service (BaaS) offering on the IBM Cloud Marketplace. This strategic partnership between IBM and Storagepipe (link resides outside ibm.com) offers an easy way to protect business-critical Microsoft 365 information. It features cloud-to-cloud backup and policy, compliance and disaster-recovery requirements. This offering prevents customers from losing access and control over 365 data, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, Microsoft Teams and OneDrive for Business. By using Microsoft 365 BaaS, customers can ensure that their data is always hyper-available and protected.
Many companies using cloud-based SaaS applications risk data loss, often due to employee errors or malware. Unfortuntately, many cloud service providers don’t provide tools to protect customers from data loss due to accidents, user errors or hacker attacks.
To ensure data protection and business continuity protocols can meet compliance demands, organizations need to protect their data; the ultimate responsibility for data protection lies with the customer or the data owner. These customers are experiencing the following:
M365 Backup as a Service provides organizations with critical data loss prevention through automated backup and storage.
Some of the key features and benefits of Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service (BaaS) include the following:
Storagepipe’s M365 Backup as a Service on IBM Cloud provides you with critical data-loss prevention through automated backup and storage. The following are some additional benefits:
Scalability and availability with virtually no limits in IBM Cloud for always-on availability in multiple geo regions. Other BaaS competitors are likely tied to their own data center/public cloud account for offsite backups that may not support
multiple geos.
IBM Cloud Marketplace provides a sales channel for IBM Ecosystem partners to buy and sell their enterprise applications to IBM Cloud clients worldwide. Through the IBM Cloud Marketplace, customers can access Storagepipe’s Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service offering on IBM Cloud with single invoicing from IBM, IBM account integration, and a streamlined approach for deployment and management of these cloud solutions.
Storagepipe’s Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service offering joins over 400 existing offerings on IBM Cloud Marketplace.
Ready to take the next step? Get started with Microsoft 365 Backup as a Service (BaaS).
Questions? Contact your IBM representative or email us.