Manage AI data risk with IBM Guardium Exposure Manager

IBM Guardium Exposure Manager delivers end-to-end visibility and control over enterprise data used across AI agents, AI applications, databases and endpoints to allow organizations to secure data flowing through AI.

It helps security teams see how sensitive data moves across employee workflows and AI systems, detect exposure risks such as risky sharing attempts, AI-generated sensitive content and policy violations, and investigate incidents with lineage and context to understand where the data came from, who handled it, how it changed and where it went.