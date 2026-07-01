Making AI-driven data insights easier to integrate and manage with IBM SQL Data Insights Pro

Earlier this year in March 2026, we launched IBM SQL Data Insights Pro that brings AI directly to your data, allowing organizations to analyze mission-critical information in place, using familiar SQL interfaces. The result is faster insights, reduced complexity and the ability to operationalize AI in the systems that already run your business.

Across industries, organizations are sitting on vast volumes of high-value data that is often locked inside core systems like Db2 for z/OS, IMS and VSAM. This data powers critical business operations, from financial transactions and supply chains to customer records and regulatory reporting. But traditional analytics approaches require moving this data into new platforms—adding latency, cost, risk, and governance challenges.

SQL Data Insights Pro changes that model.

By embedding AI-powered similarity analysis, semantic search, and pattern detection directly where the data lives, organizations can:

Identify customer behavior patterns to improve personalization

Uncover operational inefficiencies in supply chains and logistics

Accelerate regulatory and compliance analysis

Drive smarter decision-making using trusted, real-time data

This leverages AI not as an experiment, but as an integrated part of everyday business operations. While SQL Data Insights Pro has been adopted for analyzing Db2 for z/OS data, enterprises increasingly require a broader view across all their core data sources to make it easier to integrate into enterprise workflows and simplify administration and troubleshooting for teams in production environments.

By working in conjunction with IBM Data Virtualization Manager (DVM), SQL Data Insights Pro extends AI-driven analysis across a broader range of enterprise data sources like IMS and VSAM. Together, they enable organizations to now use AI to seamlessly analyze diverse data sources together, break down silos across structured and semi-structured data and gain richer, more comprehensive insights across enterprise business operations.

This opens up new possibilities for cross-domain analysis, helping teams uncover relationships that were previously hidden across systems.