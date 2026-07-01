Making AI-driven data insights easier to integrate and manage with IBM SQL Data Insights Pro

With the latest update of IBM SQL Data Insights Pro, it helps organizations uncover patterns, similarities and relationships hidden within enterprise data using AI directly on IBM Z.
Earlier this year in March 2026, we launched IBM SQL Data Insights Pro that brings AI directly to your data, allowing organizations to analyze mission-critical information in place, using familiar SQL interfaces. The result is faster insights, reduced complexity and the ability to operationalize AI in the systems that already run your business.
Across industries, organizations are sitting on vast volumes of high-value data that is often locked inside core systems like Db2 for z/OS, IMS and VSAM. This data powers critical business operations, from financial transactions and supply chains to customer records and regulatory reporting. But traditional analytics approaches require moving this data into new platforms—adding latency, cost, risk, and governance challenges.
SQL Data Insights Pro changes that model.
By embedding AI-powered similarity analysis, semantic search, and pattern detection directly where the data lives, organizations can:
This leverages AI not as an experiment, but as an integrated part of everyday business operations. While SQL Data Insights Pro has been adopted for analyzing Db2 for z/OS data, enterprises increasingly require a broader view across all their core data sources to make it easier to integrate into enterprise workflows and simplify administration and troubleshooting for teams in production environments.
By working in conjunction with IBM Data Virtualization Manager (DVM), SQL Data Insights Pro extends AI-driven analysis across a broader range of enterprise data sources like IMS and VSAM. Together, they enable organizations to now use AI to seamlessly analyze diverse data sources together, break down silos across structured and semi-structured data and gain richer, more comprehensive insights across enterprise business operations.
This opens up new possibilities for cross-domain analysis, helping teams uncover relationships that were previously hidden across systems.
SQL Data Insights Pro now extends beyond Db2 for z/OS to analyze enterprise data accessible via Data Virtualization Manager, including IMS and VSAM. This implies organizations can apply AI-driven pattern detection and similarity analysis across a broader set of mission-critical data—without moving it or transforming it.
This can provide more comprehensive insights, less data silos and greater value from existing data investments.
SQL Data Insights Pro now supports extended REST APIs, and command-line interface (CLI) based operations, enabling enterprises to incorporate AI-driven insights into enterprise applications, business processes and automation frameworks.
This helps accelerate adoption of SQL Data Insights pro, easing automation of administrative operations, simplifying integration with apps and workflows, and providing greater flexibility for engineering teams.
Operating AI solutions in production environments requires efficient access to diagnostic information and operational status. SQL Data Insights Pro introduces a new integrated log viewer that provides direct access to operational and model training logs through the user interface.
This simplifies monitoring and troubleshooting, leading to faster issue diagnosis and thereby resolution providing operational transparency and enhanced user experience for administrators and engineering teams.
With this update, SQL Data Insights Pro strengthens its role as an AI-powered analysis of mission-critical environments on IBM Z. By combining in-place AI processing with enhanced integration and operational visibility, organizations can more easily deploy and operate SQL Data Insights Pro more efficiently while bringing AI-driven insights closer to enterprise applications, and business processes that depend on them. These features will be available from 26 June 2026.
Interested in learning how SQL Data Insights Pro can help uncover hidden insights in your enterprise data and integrate them into your business workflows?