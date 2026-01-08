Long-term logs, short-term impact: What’s new in IBM Guardium Data Protection 12.2.1

For a long time, data retention was just something you had to deal with. Keep the logs, meet the requirements and store everything for years. But it came with high costs, complex tools and very little day-to-day value. Security and compliance teams today are under pressure from every direction. Regulations are tightening, audits are more detailed and incidents require faster answers.

Most teams already know their data is scattered, audits are getting tougher and responding to a three-year-old access request could take hours, maybe days. That’s where these new features come in to simplify the work and give you real control without adding complexity or cost.