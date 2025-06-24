Launching IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud

Cloud Compute and servers IT automation

24 June 2025

Authors

Satya Krishnaswamy

Director, Hybrid Data Management Development

IBM

Hemant Suri

Program Director

Data & AI

Brajesh Pandey

STSM, Chief Architect, Netezza

IBM

Tushar Vishwakarma

Netezza DWH PM

IBM

IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) is a transformative leap in cloud data and analytics solutions.

This innovative offering is generally available and empowers businesses to deploy Netezza directly within their own Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), thereby enhancing data security and providing greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure. The BYOC deployment model is tailored to meet the specific needs of our customers, regardless of industry or global region. It brings the flexibility in choosing the cloud environment. By leveraging the power of Netezza and deploying within their own cloud environment, businesses can transform their cloud data and analytics strategy.

This solution is particularly beneficial for organizations that prefer to maintain control over their infrastructure while harnessing the power of Netezza. The BYOC deployment model, along with the existing SaaS offering, provides choice of selection to our customers. Whether it's about data sovereignty, regulatory compliance or a preference for managing their own cloud environment, BYOC offers a compelling solution.

This offering aligns seamlessly with the client's existing cloud environment. It offers a robust integration framework that ensures a smooth transition and minimal disruption to ongoing operations.

Key features and capabilities

The BYOC offering for Netezza SaaS brings several exciting features and capabilities:

  • Enhanced compliance: The solution takes enterprise compliance to new heights. By deploying within their own environment, businesses can achieve enhanced compliance, meeting even the strictest requirements. This ensures that unique compliance needs are fully addressed.
  • Security, monitoring and auditing: BYOC brings unparalleled visibility and control for clients over their environment. Granular monitoring and auditing of the entire environment, including network-level controls, enable them to track and analyze performance and security metrics with precision. This level of detail is crucial for maintaining robust security postures and ensuring regulatory compliance.
  • Seamless connectivity to data sources: The BYOC offering eliminates the need for complex networking setups or cumbersome configurations. Businesses can seamlessly connect to resources within their own VPCs or cloud accounts, providing unrestricted access to data sources. This not only reduces setup time and hassle but also allows organizations to establish their own custom boundaries and define access permissions at a granular level, ensuring their network is completely isolated and secure.
  • Cost and infrastructure efficiency: IBM Netezza as a Service BYOC is designed to optimize costs. Businesses only pay for software service subscriptions, while the cloud provider handles the compute and infrastructure costs. This model allows organizations to apply any existing discounts or credits they have with their cloud provider, leading to potential cost savings.

Transform your cloud data and analytics strategy

In the realm of data and analytics, the ability to make informed decisions quickly is paramount. IBM Netezza as a Service BYOC supports this need by providing high-performance analytics capabilities. By embracing this innovative solution, businesses can enhance data security, improve compliance, optimize costs and maintain control over their infrastructure. It helps to leverage the advanced analytics capabilities within a secure and flexible cloud environment.

As businesses continue to generate and rely on vast amounts of data, IBM Netezza as a Service BYOC will play a pivotal role in helping them navigate the complexities of data management and analytics.

Take the next step to transform your cloud data and analytics strategy today!

Visit WS Marketplace

Learn more about IBM Netezza as a Service BYOC

Learn more Visit AWS Marketplace Explore IBM Netezza Performance Server