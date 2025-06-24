Launching IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud

IBM Netezza as a Service Bring Your Own Cloud (BYOC) is a transformative leap in cloud data and analytics solutions.

This innovative offering is generally available and empowers businesses to deploy Netezza directly within their own Virtual Private Cloud (VPC), thereby enhancing data security and providing greater flexibility in managing their infrastructure. The BYOC deployment model is tailored to meet the specific needs of our customers, regardless of industry or global region. It brings the flexibility in choosing the cloud environment. By leveraging the power of Netezza and deploying within their own cloud environment, businesses can transform their cloud data and analytics strategy.

This solution is particularly beneficial for organizations that prefer to maintain control over their infrastructure while harnessing the power of Netezza. The BYOC deployment model, along with the existing SaaS offering, provides choice of selection to our customers. Whether it's about data sovereignty, regulatory compliance or a preference for managing their own cloud environment, BYOC offers a compelling solution.

This offering aligns seamlessly with the client's existing cloud environment. It offers a robust integration framework that ensures a smooth transition and minimal disruption to ongoing operations.