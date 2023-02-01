Kubernetes Version 1.26 Now Available in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service

IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service now supports the latest versions of Kubernetes: 1.23, 1.24, 1.25 and 1.26. Clusters that are running Kubernetes version 1.22 or earlier are unsupported. Clusters running version 1.23 are now deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for April 26, 2023. It is important to note clusters that run a deprecated or unsupported Kubernetes version may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version. Review the potential impact of each Kubernetes version update, and update your clusters today.

