Kubernetes version 1.29 is available on IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service

We are excited to announce the availability of Kubernetes version 1.29 (link resides outside of ibm.com) for your clusters that are running in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service (IKS). This marks our 24th release of Kubernetes and has been accessible since 14 February.
Our Kubernetes service ensures a straightforward upgrade experience by using the IBM Cloud console, sparing you the need for extensive Kubernetes expertise with just a few clicks! For more information and methods on upgrading your cluster, look here.
When you deploy new clusters, the default Kubernetes version remains at 1.28 (soon to be 1.29); however, you have the flexibility to opt for immediate deployment of version 1.29.
In addition to all the great Kubernetes features provided in this release, IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service version 1.29 also includes numerous component updates that our community is excited about. Some of the highlights for the release include:
kubectl get tigerastatus calico -o yaml
The configuration can be checked with a single command:
kubectl get installation default –o yaml
With operator-based installation, the Calico components are moved. Instead of the kube-system namespace, Calico core components (calico-node, calico-typha, calico-kube-controllers) are running in the calico-system namespace. The operator runs in a new tigera-operator namespace. These namespace and component changes are reflected during the upgrade from Kubernetes 1.28 to 1.29. You can read more about the namespace migration in the release notes.
To see the full list of IBM and the community’s enhancements, visit Kubernetes v1.29: Mandala (link resides outside of ibm.com) and IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service version 1.29 change log for more details.
Now that IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service supports Kubernetes version 1.29, clusters running version 1.26 are deprecated with end of support that is tentatively scheduled for 24 April 2024. Clusters that run a deprecated Kubernetes version might not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version.
As a reminder, if your cluster runs a deprecated or unsupported Kubernetes version, review the potential impact of each Kubernetes version update, and update today. If your cluster runs an archived Kubernetes version, create a new cluster and deploy your apps to the new cluster. Here is the current support status for IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service clusters running an earlier Kubernetes version:
For general questions, engage our team and join the discussion in the #general channel on our public IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service Slack (link resides outside of ibm.com).
Updating clusters, worker nodes and cluster components