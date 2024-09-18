Kubernetes version 1.29 is available on IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service

We are excited to announce the availability of Kubernetes version 1.29 (link resides outside of ibm.com) for your clusters that are running in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service (IKS). This marks our 24th release of Kubernetes and has been accessible since 14 February.

Our Kubernetes service ensures a straightforward upgrade experience by using the IBM Cloud console, sparing you the need for extensive Kubernetes expertise with just a few clicks! For more information and methods on upgrading your cluster, look here.

When you deploy new clusters, the default Kubernetes version remains at 1.28 (soon to be 1.29); however, you have the flexibility to opt for immediate deployment of version 1.29.