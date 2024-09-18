Kubernetes version 1.28 now available in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service
21 September 2023


We are excited to announce the availability of Kubernetes version 1.28 (link resides outside of ibm.com) for your clusters that are running in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service. This is our 23rd release of Kubernetes. With our Kubernetes service, you can easily upgrade your clusters without the need for deep Kubernetes knowledge. When you deploy new clusters, the default Kubernetes version remains 1.27 (soon to be 1.28); you can also choose to immediately deploy version 1.28. Learn more about deploying clusters here.

Kubernetes version 1.28

In addition to all the great Kubernetes features provided in this release (link resides outside of ibm.com), IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service version 1.28 also includes numerous component updates. See the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service version 1.28 changelog for details.

Kubernetes version support updates

Now that IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service supports Kubernetes version 1.28, clusters running version 1.25 are deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for January 10, 2024. It is important to note clusters that run a deprecated Kubernetes version may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version.

As a reminder, if your cluster runs a deprecated or unsupported Kubernetes version, review the potential impact of each Kubernetes version update and update today. If your cluster runs an archived Kubernetes version, create a new cluster and deploy your apps to the new cluster. Here is the current support status for IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service clusters running an earlier Kubernetes version:

  • Clusters running Kubernetes version 1.24 remain deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for October 11, 2023. Such clusters may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version.
  • Clusters running Kubernetes version 1.23 remain unsupported with end of support reached May 8, 2023. Such clusters will not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a deprecated or supported version.
  • Clusters running Kubernetes version 1.22 or earlier remain archived. For security reasons, IBM reserves the right to shut down the control planes of such clusters.

For general questions, engage our team and join the discussion in the #general channel on our public IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service Slack (link resides outside of ibm.com).

 
Author
Elvin Galarza Technical Product Manager