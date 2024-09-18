Kubernetes version 1.28 now available in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service

Now that IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service supports Kubernetes version 1.28, clusters running version 1.25 are deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for January 10, 2024. It is important to note clusters that run a deprecated Kubernetes version may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version.

As a reminder, if your cluster runs a deprecated or unsupported Kubernetes version, review the potential impact of each Kubernetes version update and update today. If your cluster runs an archived Kubernetes version, create a new cluster and deploy your apps to the new cluster. Here is the current support status for IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service clusters running an earlier Kubernetes version:

Clusters running Kubernetes version 1.24 remain deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for October 11, 2023. Such clusters may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version.

Clusters running Kubernetes version 1.23 remain unsupported with end of support reached May 8, 2023. Such clusters will not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a deprecated or supported version.

Clusters running Kubernetes version 1.22 or earlier remain archived. For security reasons, IBM reserves the right to shut down the control planes of such clusters.

For general questions, engage our team and join the discussion in the #general channel on our public IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service Slack (link resides outside of ibm.com).