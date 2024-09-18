Kubernetes version 1.27 now available in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service

We are excited to announce the availability of Kubernetes version 1.27 (link resides outside of ibm.com) for your clusters that are running in IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service. This is our 22nd release of Kubernetes. With our Kubernetes service, you can easily upgrade your clusters without the need for deep Kubernetes knowledge. When you deploy new clusters, the default Kubernetes version remains 1.25 (soon to be 1.26); you can also choose to immediately deploy version 1.27. Learn more about deploying clusters here.
In addition to all the great Kubernetes features provided in this release (link resides outside of ibm.com), IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service version 1.27 also includes numerous component updates. See the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service version 1.27 changelog for details.
IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service now supports the latest versions of Kubernetes: 1.24, 1.25, 1.26 and 1.27. Clusters that are running Kubernetes version 1.23 or earlier are unsupported. Clusters running version 1.24 are now deprecated with end of support tentatively scheduled for September 6, 2023. It is important to note that clusters that run a deprecated or unsupported Kubernetes version may not receive fixes for security vulnerabilities until they are updated to a supported version. Review the potential impact of each Kubernetes version update, and update your clusters today.
