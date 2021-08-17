IT Automation for Today’s AIOps Landscape

Businesses can no longer ignore the benefits and solutions that artificial intelligence (AI) brings to IT operations (ITOps) teams. The massive amount of data that flow from multiple IT infrastructures requires a solution that only an AI-driven application can solve. The marketplace for AIOps solutions is full of startups of all ages and sizes. The challenge ITOps organizations face is determining which service platform will match the business maturity of their exponentially growing IT ecosystems.
The Omdia Universe brings together a global team of over 400 expert analysts and consultants with a deep understanding of technology and solutions to guide buyers through the variety of solution options, allowing the buyers to make informed vendor decisions for their business. The “Omdia Universe: Selecting an AIOps Solution, 2021–22” report provides an analysis of the AIOps market.
The goal of AI-powered automation is, ultimately, to save time. Focusing on repetitive and time-consuming tasks is a costly and trivial use of valuable resources that shifts the focus away from more pressing business matters. ITOps managers understand that the more systems and solutions are automated, the more productive and proactive the developers, testers, deployment and site reliability engineers will be.
This report analyzes 11 different AIOps vendors using three primary dimensions: capabilities, customer experience and market presence. Omdia Universe does not promote any single vendor. The analysis results reveal that IBM is recommended as a leader in the 2021 Omdia Universe for AIOps solutions.
According to the Omdia research results, “IBM has developed from its own research division a very successful and technically advanced AI/ML set of capabilities: IBM Watson. This technology has been used in the IBM Cloud Pak® for Watson AIOps solution to deliver deep AI/ML capabilities, such as natural-language processing. The acquisition of the software company Instana provides enterprise observability and application performance monitoring for cloud-native applications.”
IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps is built on a common foundation of AI and automation, and it takes a unique, application-centric approach to ITOps that helps businesses automate labor-intensive IT processes and proactively mitigate high-impact events. AIOps solutions must be platform agnostic, operate in all environments and work with existing domain expert systems. IBM Cloud Pak for Watson AIOps meets this criterion and applies AI-powered automation for successful noise reduction and early detection, intelligent root cause analysis, AI-driven automated remediation, and faster mean time to resolution (MTTR).
The common trait the Omdia Universe leaders share is a comprehensive solution that has no significant gaps in their respective capabilities. Omdia’s analysis demonstrates that “IBM should appear on your shortlist if you need cloud-native application performance monitoring as well as comprehensive environment monitoring.”