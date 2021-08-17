IT Automation for Today’s AIOps Landscape

Businesses can no longer ignore the benefits and solutions that artificial intelligence (AI) brings to IT operations (ITOps) teams. The massive amount of data that flow from multiple IT infrastructures requires a solution that only an AI-driven application can solve. The marketplace for AIOps solutions is full of startups of all ages and sizes. The challenge ITOps organizations face is determining which service platform will match the business maturity of their exponentially growing IT ecosystems.

﻿The Omdia Universe brings together a global team of over 400 expert analysts and consultants with a deep understanding of technology and solutions to guide buyers through the variety of solution options, allowing the buyers to make informed vendor decisions for their business. The “Omdia Universe: Selecting an AIOps Solution, 2021–22” report provides an analysis of the AIOps market.

The goal of AI-powered automation is, ultimately, to save time. Focusing on repetitive and time-consuming tasks is a costly and trivial use of valuable resources that shifts the focus away from more pressing business matters. ITOps managers understand that the more systems and solutions are automated, the more productive and proactive the developers, testers, deployment and site reliability engineers will be.

This report analyzes 11 different AIOps vendors using three primary dimensions: capabilities, customer experience and market presence. Omdia Universe does not promote any single vendor. The analysis results reveal that IBM is recommended as a leader in the 2021 Omdia Universe for AIOps solutions.