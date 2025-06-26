Introducing Top Actions in IBM Turbonomic: Smarter Cloud optimization starts here

CloudOps teams are under constant pressure to optimize performance and reduce costs, without getting buried by a large volume of recommendation. Turbonomic users have told us that while the platform generates powerful optimization insights, the sheer volume of actions can be overwhelming. Without a clear way to prioritize, critical performance improvements or cost-saving opportunities can be missed.

Top Actions addresses these challenges head-on by:

Highlighting “no-brainer” actions that can be executed immediately with minimal risk

Categorizing actions by goals like performance and cost savings

Displaying a streamlined summary of the top five actions per category, with the option to explore more

This means less time spent filtering through recommendations—and more time realizing value.

In early testing, customers using Top Actions reported a faster time-to-execution on optimization tasks, with many noting improved confidence in decision-making. By surfacing the most relevant actions first, teams can act decisively and avoid the analysis paralysis that often accompanies large-scale cloud environments. This efficiency not only accelerates ROI but also helps teams stay agile in dynamic cloud operations.