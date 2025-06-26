Introducing Top Actions in IBM Turbonomic: Smarter Cloud optimization starts here

26 June 2025
We’re excited to announce the launch of Top Actions, a new feature in IBM Turbonomic designed to simplify and accelerate your optimization journey.
Top Actions is a smart, intuitive feature that helps users quickly identify and prioritize the most impactful, non-disruptive actions across their cloud environments. By leveraging smart action ranking and predefined categories, Top Actions surfaces the most valuable recommendations—clearly grouped and ranked—so you can make confident decisions faster.
CloudOps teams are under constant pressure to optimize performance and reduce costs, without getting buried by a large volume of recommendation. Turbonomic users have told us that while the platform generates powerful optimization insights, the sheer volume of actions can be overwhelming. Without a clear way to prioritize, critical performance improvements or cost-saving opportunities can be missed.
Top Actions addresses these challenges head-on by:
This means less time spent filtering through recommendations—and more time realizing value.
In early testing, customers using Top Actions reported a faster time-to-execution on optimization tasks, with many noting improved confidence in decision-making. By surfacing the most relevant actions first, teams can act decisively and avoid the analysis paralysis that often accompanies large-scale cloud environments. This efficiency not only accelerates ROI but also helps teams stay agile in dynamic cloud operations.
Top Actions is purpose-built for CloudOps professionals who are responsible for executing Turbonomic actions and driving measurable outcomes. Whether your goal is to reduce cloud spend or prevent service disruptions, Top Actions helps you focus on what matters most.
A CloudOps lead shared, “Before Top Actions, we spent too much time trying to figure out which recommendations we should take first. Now, the most impactful actions—whether for performance or savings—are right in front of us, clearly prioritized and easy to execute.”
Top Actions is now available on the Cloud homepage in Turbonomic. Simply log in to see the new widget in action. You can also visit the Turbonomic documentation to learn more about how to get started.
While the initial release focuses on cloud actions, we’re already working on expanding support to other environments.