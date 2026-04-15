Introducing the Sterling OMS Agentic AI Activation Package from IBM Expert Labs

By activating AI agents within Sterling OMS, organizations create a foundation for broader automation across the enterprise.
IBM Expert Labs is introducing the Sterling Order Management System (OMS) Agentic AI Activation Package, a rapid‑deployment service offering that brings out-of‑the‑box AI agents directly into Sterling OMS. These agents can respond to inquiries, perform common order operations and automate routine tasks, such as helping organizations reduce manual work, improve promise accuracy and deliver better customer experiences.
Retail and B2B organizations today face increasingly complex omnichannel environments, rising customer expectations, and higher pressure to operate efficiently. To stay competitive, businesses need systems that don’t just provide insights, they act.
Research from the IBM Institute for Business Value shows that organizations are adopting an agentic AI operating model, where autonomous software agents support people in decision-making‑, execution, and continuous optimization. Executives expect these AI agents to begin performing transactional workflows and enhancing operational velocity in the near term. With this activation package, Sterling OMS is now positioned to take full advantage of this transformation.
The OMS Agentic AI Toolkit provides a set of pre‑built agents integrated with Sterling OMS and supporting services such as Sterling Intelligent Promising. These agents can:
Organizations can quickly reduce manual overhead while improving customer facing performance and fulfillment reliability.
Some of these outcomes include:
The activation package enables the deployment of AI agents, configured and connected within the client’s OMS and SIP ecosystem. IBM Expert Labs ensures the agents are integrated correctly and aligned with operational needs, enabling reliable execution and faster ROI.
By activating AI agents within Sterling OMS, organizations create a foundation for broader automation across the enterprise. Through the Agentic AI Toolkit and watsonx Orchestrate, OMS becomes an active participant in multi‑system workflows that enhance customer service, supply chain coordination, and operational efficiency.
These services deliver faster, more predictable outcomes grounded in best practices, bringing together deep Sterling OMS and AI expertise with a scalable foundation for future growth. Organizations gain immediate value while building the knowledge and confidence needed to scale agentic AI over time.