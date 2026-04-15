Introducing the Sterling OMS Agentic AI Activation Package from IBM Expert Labs

Retail and B2B organizations today face increasingly complex omnichannel environments, rising customer expectations, and higher pressure to operate efficiently. To stay competitive, businesses need systems that don’t just provide insights, they act.



Research from the IBM Institute for Business Value shows that organizations are adopting an agentic AI operating model, where autonomous software agents support people in decision-making‑, execution, and continuous optimization. Executives expect these AI agents to begin performing transactional workflows and enhancing operational velocity in the near term. With this activation package, Sterling OMS is now positioned to take full advantage of this transformation.

