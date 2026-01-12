Introducing the Rapid AI Security Assessment: Secure Your AI Innovation with IBM and Palo Alto Networks

This two-week assessment provides a structured approach to discover, assess and prioritize AI security risks across cloud environments.
IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services, in collaboration with Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS, introduces the Rapid AI Security Assessment: a focused, expert-led engagement designed to uncover AI security risks in just two weeks.
With rapid adoption of AI comes new risks: misconfigured IAM roles, shadow AI deployments and fragmented security tools can expose organizations to breaches, compliance gaps and operational disruption. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach report, 97% of organizations reporting AI-related breaches lacked proper access controls and shadow AI deployments can increase breach costs by USD 670,000.
To help enterprises address these challenges, this two-week assessment provides a structured approach to discover, assess and prioritize AI security risks across cloud environments. Leveraging IBM’s proven methodology and Prisma AIRS—the industry’s most comprehensive AI security platform—the assessment delivers:
After completing the assessment, you will receive:
The Rapid AI Security Assessment helps organizations:
Our joint Rapid AI Security Assessment combines IBM’s delivery methodology with Prisma AIRS in one engagement—streamlining onboarding, access and reporting so clients get faster, clearer insights without stitching together multiple tools or teams.
IBM’s worldwide delivery network is staffed by professionals who hold Palo Alto Networks certifications, bringing consistent quality and expertise to every region while tailoring recommendations to local regulations and enterprise practices.
Palo Alto Networks’ advanced AI security capabilities, paired with IBM’s operational reach and logistics, help clients achieve stronger protection coverage, higher solution availability and dependable performance across multi‑cloud environments.
IBM and Palo Alto Networks will perform a 2-week Rapid AI Security Assessment to help you secure your AI deployments and build a strong foundation for responsible innovation.