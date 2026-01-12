Artificial Intelligence IT automation

Introducing the Rapid AI Security Assessment: Secure Your AI Innovation with IBM and Palo Alto Networks

This two-week assessment provides a structured approach to discover, assess and prioritize AI security risks across cloud environments.

Published 12 January 2026
Digital illustration with colorful dots on left half of page with lock symbol in middle and black and white dots on right

IBM Consulting Cybersecurity Services, in collaboration with Palo Alto Networks Prisma AIRS, introduces the Rapid AI Security Assessment: a focused, expert-led engagement designed to uncover AI security risks in just two weeks.

What is the Rapid AI Security Assessment?

With rapid adoption of AI comes new risks: misconfigured IAM roles, shadow AI deployments and fragmented security tools can expose organizations to breaches, compliance gaps and operational disruption. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach report, 97% of organizations reporting AI-related breaches lacked proper access controls and shadow AI deployments can increase breach costs by USD 670,000.

To help enterprises address these challenges, this two-week assessment provides a structured approach to discover, assess and prioritize AI security risks across cloud environments. Leveraging IBM’s proven methodology and Prisma AIRS—the industry’s most comprehensive AI security platform—the assessment delivers:

  • AI Infrastructure discovery and inventory (AI-BOM): Comprehensive discovery of AI models, agents, applications and ecosystem components across targeted environments.
  • Shadow AI detection: Identify unauthorized deployments and policy violations quickly.
  • Security posture evaluation: Assess misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and compliance gaps across AI workloads.
  • Actionable roadmap: Receive prioritized recommendations aligned with frameworks like NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act and ISO/IEC 42001.

Key outcomes of completing the assessment

After completing the assessment, you will receive:

  • AI Asset Inventory Report (AI-BOM): A structured inventory of AI models, agents and applications.
  • Detailed Risk Report: Identification of misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and compliance gaps.
  • Executive Readout: Prioritized, actionable recommendations to mitigate risks and strengthen governance.

Why Rapid AI Security Assessment matters

The Rapid AI Security Assessment helps organizations:

  • Gain visibility into exposed AI assets and shadow AI deployments.
  • Understand top security risks and compliance gaps.
  • Take immediate steps to reduce risk and improve governance without slowing innovation.

Why IBM and Palo Alto Networks?

Our joint Rapid AI Security Assessment combines IBM’s delivery methodology with Prisma AIRS in one engagement—streamlining onboarding, access and reporting so clients get faster, clearer insights without stitching together multiple tools or teams.

IBM’s worldwide delivery network is staffed by professionals who hold Palo Alto Networks certifications, bringing consistent quality and expertise to every region while tailoring recommendations to local regulations and enterprise practices.

Palo Alto Networks’ advanced AI security capabilities, paired with IBM’s operational reach and logistics, help clients achieve stronger protection coverage, higher solution availability and dependable performance across multi‑cloud environments.

Get started today

IBM and Palo Alto Networks will perform a 2-week Rapid AI Security Assessment to help you secure your AI deployments and build a strong foundation for responsible innovation.

Schedule your assessment

Pratheek Karnati

CTO, Data & Security for AI

Cloud Security Services

Dinesh Nagarajan

Global Partner - Cybersecurity

IBM Consulting

Tim van Den Heede

Vice President Global Security Services Sales

IBM

Shlomi Kramer

Partner, Global Business Executive for Palo Alto

IBM