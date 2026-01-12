Introducing the Rapid AI Security Assessment: Secure Your AI Innovation with IBM and Palo Alto Networks

With rapid adoption of AI comes new risks: misconfigured IAM roles, shadow AI deployments and fragmented security tools can expose organizations to breaches, compliance gaps and operational disruption. According to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach report, 97% of organizations reporting AI-related breaches lacked proper access controls and shadow AI deployments can increase breach costs by USD 670,000.

To help enterprises address these challenges, this two-week assessment provides a structured approach to discover, assess and prioritize AI security risks across cloud environments. Leveraging IBM’s proven methodology and Prisma AIRS—the industry’s most comprehensive AI security platform—the assessment delivers: