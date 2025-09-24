Introducing the IBM Envizi Emissions API: Simplifying emissions calculation

IBM is excited to preview the IBM Envizi Emissions API, a new addition to the Envizi ESG Suite that brings greenhouse gas (GHG) calculations directly into the tools organizations already use.

Designed as a lightweight, API-driven engine, IBM Envizi Emissions API makes emissions calculation faster, more transparent and easier to integrate. The API supports users to build their own emissions calculators.

Appealing both to enterprises who wish to continue using spreadsheets for their emissions calculations and to software vendors building their own solutions, the API offers a simple fast path to emissions calculations and a managed, standards-aligned factor library they can seamlessly embed into their workflows.