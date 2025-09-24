Introducing the IBM Envizi Emissions API: Simplifying emissions calculation

Seamlessly embed emissions calculations into your existing tools, backed by global and regional emission factors.
IBM is excited to preview the IBM Envizi Emissions API, a new addition to the Envizi ESG Suite that brings greenhouse gas (GHG) calculations directly into the tools organizations already use.
Designed as a lightweight, API-driven engine, IBM Envizi Emissions API makes emissions calculation faster, more transparent and easier to integrate. The API supports users to build their own emissions calculators.
Appealing both to enterprises who wish to continue using spreadsheets for their emissions calculations and to software vendors building their own solutions, the API offers a simple fast path to emissions calculations and a managed, standards-aligned factor library they can seamlessly embed into their workflows.
Both enterprises and software providers face significant challenges today:
This is where the Envizi Emissions API comes in: removing barriers for enterprises that need a simpler, faster path to emissions reporting using Excel, while providing software vendors with a ready-to-use, standards-aligned engine they can seamlessly embed into their platforms.
Powered by a library of over 140,000+ globally recognized emission datasets, the API ensures factor sets are up to date and transparent.
For enterprises, this means eliminating human error and consultant-heavy processes with instant, Excel-based Scope 1, 2 and 3 calculations. For software vendors, it creates the foundation for differentiated carbon-aware applications that deliver real-time operational insights, and support decarbonization initiatives at scale.
The Envizi Emissions API is designed for a smooth onboarding experience. With a step-by-step getting started guide, pre-built Excel templates and modular API endpoints, organizations can start making calculations quickly.
Users also have the flexibility to select emission datasets from a wide range of global and regional sources, supporting transparent and protocol-aligned calculations. This faster time-to-value helps teams stay focused on sustainability goals rather than struggling with technical complexity.
IBM’s Envizi Emissions API empowers organizations to make sustainability part of everyday decision-making. It’s not just about compliance—it’s about unlocking efficiency, enabling transparency and accelerating progress toward a low-carbon future.
Learn about and start using the IBM Envizi Emissions API to enhance your sustainability strategy. Sign up for the preview waitlist today and take the first step toward seamless, and scalable emissions calculations.