Announcing the IBM Bob Premium Package for i: Accelerating IBM i application development and modernization

Modernizing IBM i applications requires more than AI-assisted coding. It requires AI that understands decades of business logic, specialized languages and the workflows enterprise teams rely on to modernize mission-critical systems with confidence.

Today, IBM is announcing the general availability of the IBM Bob Premium Package for i, bringing AI-powered development and modernization capabilities directly to IBM i teams. IBM Bob is an AI-first development partner for enterprise developers that helps plan, execute, validate and govern modernization tasks across the software development lifecycle. With the Premium Package for i, IBM Bob extends that experience with IBM i-specific capabilities designed for mission-critical IBM i application estates, including RPG, COBOL, CL, Db2 for i and native IBM i development workflows that support the real-world modernization needs of enterprise teams.

Built for how IBM i developers actually work, the Premium Package for i helps teams understand complex code, generate and refactor applications, create documentation, support testing and modernize with greater speed and confidence while preserving the business logic that organizations depend on every day.