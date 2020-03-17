Introducing the Enhanced User Experience Patterns in IBM Cloud

Our top priority is to increase your productivity. We’ve introduced modern design updates to refresh the look and feel of the console to improve accessibility, responsiveness, and performance. The Carbon Design System is IBM’s open source design system for products and experiences. Carbon v10 enhancements include a geometric grid that underpins and provides structure for every page. Subtle motion is built into several of the new patterns to make your experience more intuitive and enjoyable.

All aspects of IBM Cloud should have the same recognizable look and feel, so this design system is now consistently used across product pages, events, and the console. Initial tests of the updated console show that it delivers more of the attributes you expect. The cloud for business is now more trustworthy, secure, and functional.