Enterprise‑grade data protection, now even more accessible.
Today, IBM and Cobalt Iron are excited to announce the global launch of Secure Automated Backup with Compass for IBM Cloud customers—a major expansion of our joint commitment to deliver modern, automated, and highly secure data protection across hybrid and multi‑cloud environments.
Building on the strong adoption of Secure Automated Backup with Compass for IBM Power Virtual Server, this new offering brings the same proven, enterprise‑grade protection to an even broader set of workloads running in IBM Cloud and on premises. With this launch, customers gain a seamless, fully managed Backup‑as‑a‑Service experience that dramatically simplifies backup operations and accelerates cloud adoption.
Secure Automated Backup with Compass eliminates the complexity traditionally associated with backup infrastructure. Through the IBM Cloud catalog, customers can now:
With no hardware to manage and no manual configuration required, organizations can begin protecting workloads quickly—and scale seamlessly as their environment grows.
This new IBM Cloud BaaS offering brings a unified data protection experience across a wide range of platforms, including:
Because Compass is built for hybrid and multi‑cloud environments, customers can protect data not only within IBM Cloud but also across on‑premises infrastructure and leading public clouds—including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud—all managed seamlessly through a single management interface.
Security is at the core of this new offering. Secure Automated Backup with Compass combines the advanced capabilities of Cobalt Iron with the industry‑leading resilience of IBM Cloud Object Storage (COS), leveraging:
The result is a fully protected environment designed to safeguard critical workloads against ransomware, tampering, and operational errors.
As hybrid and multi‑cloud architectures become the standard, organizations are searching for unified, automated continuity strategies that work across every platform and cloud. Secure Automated Backup with Compass directly addresses this need by providing:
This isn’t just cloud‑to‑cloud backup—it’s a single, unified data protection platform for the entire enterprise.
As Greg Tevis, VP of Strategy at Cobalt Iron, explains: “With this launch, customers can now safeguard workloads across IBM Cloud, other public clouds, and on‑premises data centers around the world—all through a single, simplified experience.”
Secure Automated Backup with Compass is now instantly available across all IBM Cloud data centers worldwide, with regions including Dallas, Washington DC, Toronto, Montreal, São Paulo, Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Chennai and more. Wherever your workloads reside, you can rely on low‑latency access and globally consistent enterprise‑class protection.
Joining more than 400 enterprise solutions in the IBM Cloud Marketplace—used by 95% of the Fortune 500 and over 600,000 monthly active users—this new offering expands customer choice, simplifies procurement, and strengthens IBM Cloud as a leading destination for enterprise‑grade SaaS.
Secure Automated Backup with Compass is now available directly through the IBM Cloud catalog. Start protecting your workloads with modern, automated, enterprise‑grade backup—built for the hybrid, multi‑cloud world.
Learn more about Secure Automated Backup with Compass