Today, IBM and Cobalt Iron are excited to announce the global launch of Secure Automated Backup with Compass for IBM Cloud customers—a major expansion of our joint commitment to deliver modern, automated, and highly secure data protection across hybrid and multi‑cloud environments.

Building on the strong adoption of Secure Automated Backup with Compass for IBM Power Virtual Server, this new offering brings the same proven, enterprise‑grade protection to an even broader set of workloads running in IBM Cloud and on premises. With this launch, customers gain a seamless, fully managed Backup‑as‑a‑Service experience that dramatically simplifies backup operations and accelerates cloud adoption.