Introducing OpenPages 9.1: Unlocking new AI-infused capabilities for risk and compliance management

3 April 2025
OpenPages 9.1 brings significant improvements to its AI capabilities, allowing administrators the precision to dictate the input data for AI models. This new release stands out by integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities with a robust GRC platform, offering:
IBM OpenPages is an integrated governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform designed to assist organizations in managing risk and navigating regulatory challenges across the enterprise. It provides a comprehensive set of services and functional components spanning diverse risk and compliance domains, including operational risk, policy management, financial controls management, IT governance, internal audit, model risk governance, regulatory compliance management, third-party risk management, business continuity management, data privacy management and ESG risk management.
AI-Driven enhancements:
Key highlights include:
User interface and experience improvements
To bolster collaboration and streamline administrative tasks, OpenPages 9.1 presents:
Questionnaire template refinements
For better customization in gathering and analyzing risk-related data, OpenPages 9.1 enables:
Reporting and analytics
Delve deeper into OpenPages configurations with:
Global reach and compatibility
OpenPages 9.1 expands its linguistic and technical support:
Workflow and system enhancements
For improved operational efficiency, OpenPages 9.1 offers:
Cloud compatibility
Ensuring scalability and security in cloud environments, OpenPages on Cloud continues to evolve with OpenPages with on Cloud 9.1.
IBM OpenPages 9.1 marks a significant leap forward in governance, risk and compliance management. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, refining user interface elements and broadening linguistic and technical support, it equips organizations with the tools needed to tackle complex regulatory and risk challenges in today's data-driven world.
Whether enhancing collaboration, deepening regulatory insights, or bolstering cloud compatibility, OpenPages 9.1 accentuates IBM's commitment to empowering organizations with adaptable, intelligent and future-ready GRC solution.