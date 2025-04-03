Introducing OpenPages 9.1: Unlocking new AI-infused capabilities for risk and compliance management

3 April 2025

Authors

Nelson Pinochet

Principal Tech Sales Leader, IBM OpenPages

IBM

Christophe Delaure

Principal Product Manager, OpenPages

IBM

OpenPages 9.1 brings significant improvements to its AI capabilities, allowing administrators the precision to dictate the input data for AI models.  This new release stands out by integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities with a robust GRC platform, offering:

  • Enhanced Collaboration: Through improved comment panels, nested grids, and questionnaire template reordering.
  • Deep Insight Through Reporting: With the new Field Reference Analysis Report and export improvements.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Streamlined data visualization and configuration options.
  • Regulatory and Language Compliance: Enhanced support for Arabic and OAuth 2.0, ensuring global usability.
  • Advanced Workflow Management: Offering more efficient and controlled workflow execution.

What is IBM OpenPages?

IBM OpenPages is an integrated governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform designed to assist organizations in managing risk and navigating regulatory challenges across the enterprise. It provides a comprehensive set of services and functional components spanning diverse risk and compliance domains, including operational risk, policy management, financial controls management, IT governance, internal audit, model risk governance, regulatory compliance management, third-party risk management, business continuity management, data privacy management and ESG risk management.

What’s new with IBM OpenPages 9.1?

AI-Driven enhancements: 
Key highlights include:

  • Using views for model input: Leverage views as inputs for AI models to facilitate more sophisticated use cases, such as automating obligation text review or generating risk assessment progress reports.
  • Enhanced reporting and data export: Introduces a new data export feature, enabling seamless extraction and export of OpenPages data, including relationships between objects, to SFTP, IBM Cloud Object Storage, or AWS S3 for easy integration with AI pipelines and third-party BI tools.

User interface and experience improvements
To bolster collaboration and streamline administrative tasks, OpenPages 9.1 presents:

  • Nested grids: Visually represent complex object hierarchies in Task View Grids or Grid Views, simplifying navigation and understanding of parent-child relationships.
  • Comment panel enhancements: Improve team collaboration through a dashboard tile for targeted comment notifications, enhanced @mention feature in the Task View commenting panel and administrative control over email templates for @mention notifications.

Questionnaire template refinements
For better customization in gathering and analyzing risk-related data, OpenPages 9.1 enables:

  • Answer reordering: Empower questionnaire authors to reorder single and multiple-choice answers using drag-and-drop functionality or keyboard shortcuts, preserving critical data dependencies.

Reporting and analytics
Delve deeper into OpenPages configurations with:

  • Field reference analysis report: Identify all configuration locations where a specific field is referenced, offering comprehensive insights into data interconnections.
  • Enhanced configuration export: Control the scope of exports by optionally excluding dependencies for Object Profiles and Views.

Global reach and compatibility
OpenPages 9.1 expands its linguistic and technical support:

  • Arabic support: Integrate Arabic ('ar-SA' and 'ar-AE' locales) for right-to-left rendering, accommodating users across the globe.
  • OAuth 2.0 Authorization Server: Strengthen security and integration by supporting OAuth 2.0 with the Authorization Server component.

Workflow and system enhancements
For improved operational efficiency, OpenPages 9.1 offers:

  • Workflow designer enhancements: Define primary workflow actions at the top for end-users and enable the creation of system workflows triggered only by other workflows or schedulers, supporting more automated and controlled processes.

Cloud compatibility
Ensuring scalability and security in cloud environments, OpenPages on Cloud continues to evolve with OpenPages with on Cloud 9.1.

Leap forward with OpenPages 9.1

IBM OpenPages 9.1 marks a significant leap forward in governance, risk and compliance management. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, refining user interface elements and broadening linguistic and technical support, it equips organizations with the tools needed to tackle complex regulatory and risk challenges in today's data-driven world.

Whether enhancing collaboration, deepening regulatory insights, or bolstering cloud compatibility, OpenPages 9.1 accentuates IBM's commitment to empowering organizations with adaptable, intelligent and future-ready GRC solution.

Join the OpenPages webinar on 10 April 2025

