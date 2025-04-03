Introducing OpenPages 9.1: Unlocking new AI-infused capabilities for risk and compliance management

IBM OpenPages 9.1 marks a significant leap forward in governance, risk and compliance management. By integrating advanced AI capabilities, refining user interface elements and broadening linguistic and technical support, it equips organizations with the tools needed to tackle complex regulatory and risk challenges in today's data-driven world.

Whether enhancing collaboration, deepening regulatory insights, or bolstering cloud compatibility, OpenPages 9.1 accentuates IBM's commitment to empowering organizations with adaptable, intelligent and future-ready GRC solution.

