Introducing OpenPages 9.1.1: Expanding AI Agent, automation and usability for Smarter Risk Management

1. AI and Automation: Smarter, faster and more integrated

The integration with watsonx has been expanded, allowing AI models to be automatically triggered by workflow automation. This means you can now leverage AI capabilities systematically, more effectively and efficiently, driving better insights and outcomes. Another key enhancement is the transition from dialog-based integration to watsonx assistant and Orchestrate, enabling conversational AI capabilities within OpenPages. This change allows the assistant to attach contextual information to user interactions, such as location, profile and viewed objects, for more informed service suggestions.

2. User interface and usability: Intuitive navigation and enhanced interactions

The user interface has been significantly improved, featuring better navigation, dynamic filtering, markdown support and enhanced user interactions. These updates make it easier than ever to customize and interact with your data, fostering a more engaging and productive experience.

3. Administration and data management: Streamlined processes

Easier entity management, enriched data exports and streamlined upgrade processes are now at your fingertips. The new association grid parent folder filter allows administrators to define dynamic filters based on the current object's folder, ensuring end-users only see relevant objects or activities.

4. Data and visualization enhancements: Powerful charting capabilities and chart enhancements

This new version offers more robust charting capabilities, providing users with better insights and a more intuitive way to visualize their data. Key enhancements include:

Tags are now included in data exports, providing an additional layer of organization and context to your data. This feature ensures that relevant information is readily accessible, streamlining your analysis and decision-making processes.

Child Association in Creation Views: Users can associate existing items as children during the creation process, saving time and assigning children more efficiently.

