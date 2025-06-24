Introducing OpenPages 9.1.1: Expanding AI Agent, automation and usability for Smarter Risk Management

24 June 2025
IBM OpenPages 9.1.1 is building on its powerful governance, risk and compliance (GRC) foundation with a host of new features designed to enhance automation, streamline user experience and improve integration flexibility. This release introduces deeper AI capabilities, smarter workflows and a more intuitive interface, empowering organizations to manage risk with greater agility and intelligence.
OpenPages 9.1.1 delivers a comprehensive set of enhancements across 5 key areas:
These updates are designed to help organizations reduce manual effort, improve decision-making and enhance user experience across the board.
1. AI and Automation: Smarter, faster and more integrated
The integration with watsonx has been expanded, allowing AI models to be automatically triggered by workflow automation. This means you can now leverage AI capabilities systematically, more effectively and efficiently, driving better insights and outcomes. Another key enhancement is the transition from dialog-based integration to watsonx assistant and Orchestrate, enabling conversational AI capabilities within OpenPages. This change allows the assistant to attach contextual information to user interactions, such as location, profile and viewed objects, for more informed service suggestions.
2. User interface and usability: Intuitive navigation and enhanced interactions
The user interface has been significantly improved, featuring better navigation, dynamic filtering, markdown support and enhanced user interactions. These updates make it easier than ever to customize and interact with your data, fostering a more engaging and productive experience.
3. Administration and data management: Streamlined processes
Easier entity management, enriched data exports and streamlined upgrade processes are now at your fingertips. The new association grid parent folder filter allows administrators to define dynamic filters based on the current object's folder, ensuring end-users only see relevant objects or activities.
4. Data and visualization enhancements: Powerful charting capabilities and chart enhancements
This new version offers more robust charting capabilities, providing users with better insights and a more intuitive way to visualize their data. Key enhancements include:
5. Integration and platform support:
OpenPages 9.1.1 is a significant leap forward in risk and compliance management, offering smarter automation, improved user interfaces and enhanced data visualization capabilities. Embrace these updates to elevate your data management experience and unlock new insights.