Introducing OpenPages 9.1.1: Expanding AI Agent, automation and usability for Smarter Risk Management

24 June 2025

Authors

Christophe Delaure

Principal Product Manager, OpenPages

IBM

Abhishek Yadav

Program Director, OpenPages, SPSS Statistics

IBM Core Software

John Lundgren

Senior Product Manager, OpenPages

IBM

IBM OpenPages 9.1.1 is building on its powerful governance, risk and compliance (GRC) foundation with a host of new features designed to enhance automation, streamline user experience and improve integration flexibility. This release introduces deeper AI capabilities, smarter workflows and a more intuitive interface, empowering organizations to manage risk with greater agility and intelligence.

OpenPages 9.1.1 delivers a comprehensive set of enhancements across 5 key areas:

  • AI and Automation: Allow AI agents to automatically validate, enrich, assess activities for you through workflows
  • UI and Usability: Improved navigation, dynamic filtering, markdown support and enhanced user interactions.
  • Administration and Data Management: Easier entity management, enriched data exports and streamlined upgrade processes.
  • Data and Visualization: More powerful charting capabilities for better insights.
  • Integration and Platform Support: Event-driven integration, support for custom feeds and compatibility with the latest IBM platforms.

These updates are designed to help organizations reduce manual effort, improve decision-making and enhance user experience across the board.

5 key enhancements in IBM OpenPages 9.1.1

1. AI and Automation: Smarter, faster and more integrated

The integration with watsonx has been expanded, allowing AI models to be automatically triggered by workflow automation. This means you can now leverage AI capabilities systematically, more effectively and efficiently, driving better insights and outcomes. Another key enhancement is the transition from dialog-based integration to watsonx assistant and Orchestrate, enabling conversational AI capabilities within OpenPages. This change allows the assistant to attach contextual information to user interactions, such as location, profile and viewed objects, for more informed service suggestions.

2. User interface and usability: Intuitive navigation and enhanced interactions

The user interface has been significantly improved, featuring better navigation, dynamic filtering, markdown support and enhanced user interactions. These updates make it easier than ever to customize and interact with your data, fostering a more engaging and productive experience.

3. Administration and data management: Streamlined processes

Easier entity management, enriched data exports and streamlined upgrade processes are now at your fingertips. The new association grid parent folder filter allows administrators to define dynamic filters based on the current object's folder, ensuring end-users only see relevant objects or activities.

4. Data and visualization enhancements: Powerful charting capabilities and chart enhancements

This new version offers more robust charting capabilities, providing users with better insights and a more intuitive way to visualize their data. Key enhancements include:

  • Powerful Charting Capabilities: More robust charting capabilities, with support for multi-select fields and improved displays for charts with numerous items. These enhancements make it easier to visualize and interpret complex data.
  • Data Export with Tags: Tags are now included in data exports, providing an additional layer of organization and context to your data. This feature ensures that relevant information is readily accessible, streamlining your analysis and decision-making processes.
  • Child Association in Creation Views: Users can associate existing items as children during the creation process, saving time and assigning children more efficiently.

5. Integration and platform support:

  • Custom fields in RCM feed: Wolters Kluwer now offers custom fields for regulatory content, enabling more tailored data management. By adding custom fields to a Field Group in OpenPages and using the same field names as in Wolters Kluwer, you can improve the management of regulatory content.
  • Platform support: Cognos Analytics 12.1 and Db2 12.1: OpenPages 9.1.1 includes support for IBM Cognos Analytics 12.1, in addition to its existing support for Cognos 12.0.1 and later 12.0.x versions.  Furthermore, it now supports IBM Db2 12.1 databases, in addition to its existing support for Db2 11.5.5 and later 11.5.x versions.
  • Installer support for automatic database upgrades: The OpenPages Installer now offers automatic database upgrades as part of the upgrade process for major and mod releases. This feature, available for upgrades from 9.0 or later, simplifies the process and reduces manual intervention.

A significant leap forward in risk and compliance management

OpenPages 9.1.1 is a significant leap forward in risk and compliance management, offering smarter automation, improved user interfaces and enhanced data visualization capabilities. Embrace these updates to elevate your data management experience and unlock new insights.

