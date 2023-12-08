Introducing multi-volume snapshots for IBM Cloud Block Storage for VPC

To overcome the challenges of capturing multi-volume snapshots, IBM Cloud is introducing the concept of snapshot consistency groups. Snapshot consistency groups aim for data across multiple volumes to be in a consistent state as if the system had crashed at a specific point in time. A snapshot consistency group contains snapshots of multiple block storage (boot and data) volumes that are attached to the same virtual server instance (VSI; instance storage is not included).

When you take a snapshot of a consistency group, the system aims that all write operations are complete before it takes the snapshots. Then, the system captures the snapshots of all the opted-in block storage volumes that are attached to the VPC VSI at the same time.

The snapshot consistency group has its own lifecycle, and it keeps references to the member snapshots. So if a member snapshot is deleted or renamed, the consistency group is also updated. The snapshots in the group are loosely coupled, and you can manage the snapshots within a consistency group the same way you manage any other snapshot. You can delete individual snapshots from the consistency group if you want to, or you can keep individual snapshots after you decide to delete the consistency group, but you can’t add a new snapshot member to an existing snapshot consistency group.

You can use the members of the snapshot consistency group to restore volumes separately, and you can also create cross-regional copies of the members of the snapshot set separately, but you can’t create a copy of a consistency group in another zone or region.