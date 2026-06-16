Introducing monitoring agentic AI systems in IBM Guardium to close the visibility gap

New capabilities in IBM Guardium—currently in Private Preview—introduces monitoring for agentic AI systems, such as Claude through the Claude Compliance API.
Enterprises face a growing AI data visibility gap, where AI systems can act on sensitive data faster than security and compliance teams can track.
To help close this gap, new capabilities in IBM Guardium—currently in Private Preview—introduces monitoring for agentic AI systems, such as Claude through the Claude Compliance API. This capability captures detailed AI activity telemetry across prompts, users, projects, files, agent actions, MCP and tool activity, and downstream data access.
As more agentic AI is integrated into workflows, organizations need to have a view of how the agents are interacting with their data to make sure it is aligned with their organizational security and governance policies. A lack in data visibility can lead to possible data exposure or compliance violations.
Most gen AI workflows start simply with a person asking a question or giving an instruction. The prompt, system instructions and any supplied context are passed to the model, and the model returns a response based on those inputs. Agentic AI builds on that pattern: instead of stopping at a response, the model can work with an orchestrator or agent runtime that plans a task, chooses a next step, calls a tool, checks the result and then decides what to do next.
To do that work, however, the agent needs access to enterprise context and enterprise systems. RAG can retrieve relevant knowledge from documents, vector databases, emails, tickets or other internal sources so the model has the right background before it acts. MCP servers and other tool connectors give the agent a controlled way to reach files, SaaS applications, APIs, databases and workflows.
This is where the AI system moves from answering a question to taking action in the enterprise environment. Some AI systems are also fine-tuned or trained on specialized data. That can improve consistency for a specific domain, but it also adds governance requirements around training data, model versions, drift, evaluation and rollback.
For monitoring purposes, three parts of the agentic workflow are especially important to track:
The agentic loop connects those parts. The system observes the current state, plans the next step, acts through a tool or workflow, reviews the outcome and continues until the task is complete or a human approval is required. That is why monitoring agentic AI requires more than model-level logging. Security teams need visibility into the prompt, the context used, the tools selected, the approvals applied and the data accessed or generated along the way.
Due to the complexity of agentic AI systems and workflows, security gaps can appear at multiple points. These gaps can block production because teams cannot prove what happened, who authorized it or whether the action stayed within policy. For example:
Without answers to the questions above, security teams are left approving agentic AI without a clear record of where the risk moved across prompts, tools, applications and data stores.
The issue is that the evidence usually lives in different places. If those records cannot be connected, teams are left rebuilding the story manually after an incident or audit request. To meet compliance regulations—like the AI EU Act—it is critical for all these interactions and evidence to be collected and stitched together to show the full lineage of activity from start to finish.
The new Guardium capability starts by bringing Claude activity into the monitoring view through the Claude Compliance API. That activity can show which user was involved, which project or workspace they worked in, what files or conversations were part of the interaction and what administrative or configuration changes occurred. This establishes the front end of the AI workflow before an agent reaches tools or data.
Guardium can then connect that Claude activity to the execution layer. Agent runtimes, MCP servers, API gateways and tool audit trails help show which tool the agent called, what system it tried to reach, whether an approval step was triggered and whether the action completed successfully.
Guardium also connects the workflow to data activity monitoring. This is where teams can see the database, table, column, query or access event involved, along with sensitive data classification, policy outcome and alert context. In other words, it shows what data the agentic workflow actually touched.
Guardium brings these layers together by matching the details that connect them, such as user identity, timestamp, project, run or session ID, tool name, target data object, classification and policy result. That correlation turns separate logs into a single timeline that shows what the user asked, how the agent acted, what data was accessed and which controls applied. For mandates such as the EU AI Act, that timeline becomes the evidence trail teams need to demonstrate oversight of AI-driven data use.
By bringing Claude activity, agent and tool execution, and Guardium data monitoring into one view, organizations can move beyond scattered logs toward an enterprise control model for agentic AI.
With Claude as a first AI-activity source and Guardium as the overarching visibility and compliance layer, teams can demonstrate oversight of autonomous AI activity across security boundaries, policies, audit workflows and regulatory reporting. Organizations can also better support emerging compliance mandates such as the EU AI Act by tracing how data is accessed, used and generated by agentic AI systems.
The result is an auditable chain of evidence that connects user prompts to AI actions, downstream data access and compliance outcomes—helping enterprises adopt agentic AI with greater trust, transparency, and control.