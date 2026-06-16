Introducing monitoring agentic AI systems in IBM Guardium to close the visibility gap

Most gen AI workflows start simply with a person asking a question or giving an instruction. The prompt, system instructions and any supplied context are passed to the model, and the model returns a response based on those inputs. Agentic AI builds on that pattern: instead of stopping at a response, the model can work with an orchestrator or agent runtime that plans a task, chooses a next step, calls a tool, checks the result and then decides what to do next.

To do that work, however, the agent needs access to enterprise context and enterprise systems. RAG can retrieve relevant knowledge from documents, vector databases, emails, tickets or other internal sources so the model has the right background before it acts. MCP servers and other tool connectors give the agent a controlled way to reach files, SaaS applications, APIs, databases and workflows.

This is where the AI system moves from answering a question to taking action in the enterprise environment. Some AI systems are also fine-tuned or trained on specialized data. That can improve consistency for a specific domain, but it also adds governance requirements around training data, model versions, drift, evaluation and rollback.

For monitoring purposes, three parts of the agentic workflow are especially important to track:

Prompts capture the user’s intent and reusable instructions.

Resources provide the context the agent may rely on, such as documents, schemas, calendars or application data.

Tools are the actions the agent can take, such as querying a database, creating a ticket or sending a message.

The agentic loop connects those parts. The system observes the current state, plans the next step, acts through a tool or workflow, reviews the outcome and continues until the task is complete or a human approval is required. That is why monitoring agentic AI requires more than model-level logging. Security teams need visibility into the prompt, the context used, the tools selected, the approvals applied and the data accessed or generated along the way.