Introducing Maximo Assistant: An AI resource for teams

IBM Maximo is transforming asset management:

1. Condition-based maintenance: Smarter and more efficient

In the future, say goodbye to generic, calendar-driven maintenance schedules. AI will provide real-time insights into asset conditions, enabling teams to service equipment precisely when needed.The payoff? Increased asset lifespan, reduced unnecessary maintenance and more focused, productive technicians.

2. Intelligent Work Order Management: Cleaner, more insightful data

Maximo's AI-driven Work Order Intelligence automatically suggests accurate problem codes based on descriptions, making it easier to spot trends and take informed action. We’re expanding this capability to surface patterns across asset types, maintenance history, and more—without users needing to be data experts.