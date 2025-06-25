Introducing Maximo Assistant: An AI resource for teams

25 June 2025
At IBM, we’re embedding AI across the Maximo Application Suite through powerful AI capabilities that automate tasks, streamline workflows and enhance decision-making. Not just an intelligent assistant that delivers critical insights, but a smarter, more efficient approach to enterprise asset management.
Maximo’s embedded AI is about more than just convenience; it’s about fundamentally changing how your teams interact with data, assets and each other, helping them to make smarter decisions, reduce downtime and drive measurable business outcomes.
IBM Maximo is transforming asset management:
1. Condition-based maintenance: Smarter and more efficient
In the future, say goodbye to generic, calendar-driven maintenance schedules. AI will provide real-time insights into asset conditions, enabling teams to service equipment precisely when needed.The payoff? Increased asset lifespan, reduced unnecessary maintenance and more focused, productive technicians.
2. Intelligent Work Order Management: Cleaner, more insightful data
Maximo's AI-driven Work Order Intelligence automatically suggests accurate problem codes based on descriptions, making it easier to spot trends and take informed action. We’re expanding this capability to surface patterns across asset types, maintenance history, and more—without users needing to be data experts.
3. Accelerated failure mode analysis
Gone are the weeks spent on asset reliability and failure analysis. Maximo’s AI accesses an extensive repository of historical and operational data to rapidly generate actionable insights—enabling proactive maintenance strategies that minimize downtime and operational risk.
4. Visual inspections enhanced by AI
With Maximo’s Visual Prompting, your team can easily highlight specific image components—such as a component in a production line— and the AI will learn to isolate and analyze it. The result? Rapid, accurate flaw detection without complex data labeling or extensive AI training.
Consider this scenario: A supervisor on an offshore oil rig receives an alert about a high-risk transformer. Maximo’s AI assistant instantly provides a concise summary of relevant work history, failure patterns, and suggested repairs. With just a click, the supervisor confirms the next steps.
When the inspecting technician notices physical damage, they quickly update the AI assistant, which validates the problem, assigns the correct codes, and initiates follow-up actions. This seamless interaction results in quicker responses, fewer errors, and a smarter system that continuously learns and improves.
Asset management doesn’t need to be reactive. With Maximo’s AI assistant, your team can anticipate issues, respond proactively, and elevate their strategic decision-making—all without disrupting how they naturally work.
This isn't merely another tool. It’s a genuine resource, delivering clarity amidst complexity and impact where it counts.
The future of asset management is assistive, embedded, and continuously evolving. Maximo’s next-generation AI assistant is being designed to integrate naturally into your workflow—understanding your operations, anticipating needs, and enhancing decision-making without requiring complex queries or disruptive interfaces.
It’s more than a tool; it’s a trusted resource. By autonomously detecting recurring issues and initiating corrective actions, it frees your team to focus on what matters most: strategic, high-impact work. With conversational interactions and immediate, actionable insights, Maximo’s AI brings clarity to complexity and delivers real results—right where you need them.
This blog is adapted from Christine Nishimoto discussion on Episode 15 of the “What’s New from IBM” podcast. Christine Nishimoto is the Director of Asset Management Products at IBM.