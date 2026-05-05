Certificates are critical to securing systems and ensuring trust, and without a reliable renewal process, organizations face heightened risk of service outages and the growing operational burden of manual certificate management.

Across the enterprise, organizations are standardizing on centralized secrets management platforms to manage credentials, keys and certificates. Enterprise Secrets platforms like IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE provide a system of record for secrets, enabling secure issuance, storage and lifecycle control across applications and environments.

However, in many IBM z/OS environments, certificate lifecycle management still relies on manual, application-specific processes:

Certificates are tracked independently across systems and teams

Renewal workflows require coordination between application owners and certificate authorities

Credentials and secrets are often duplicated across environments, increasing risk and complexity

At the same time, certificate lifespans are rapidly shrinking, increasing the frequency of renewal events.

This creates a gap: while organizations are modernizing secrets management centrally, certificate lifecycle execution has not kept pace.