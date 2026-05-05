IBM is introducing IBM zSecure Secret Manager, a new capability designed to streamline certificate lifecycle management on IBM Z—with integration into enterprise secrets platforms like IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE.
Available 19 June 2026, IBM zSecure Secret Manager enables organizations to move from manual, fragmented certificate processes to policy-driven automation of certificate renewal to reduce operational overhead
Certificates are critical to securing systems and ensuring trust, and without a reliable renewal process, organizations face heightened risk of service outages and the growing operational burden of manual certificate management.
Across the enterprise, organizations are standardizing on centralized secrets management platforms to manage credentials, keys and certificates. Enterprise Secrets platforms like IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE provide a system of record for secrets, enabling secure issuance, storage and lifecycle control across applications and environments.
However, in many IBM z/OS environments, certificate lifecycle management still relies on manual, application-specific processes:
At the same time, certificate lifespans are rapidly shrinking, increasing the frequency of renewal events.
This creates a gap: while organizations are modernizing secrets management centrally, certificate lifecycle execution has not kept pace.
IBM zSecure Secret Manager looks to address this gap by extending certificate management strategies directly into IBM z/OS environments.
Working with IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE, the solution enables:
IBM Vault Self Managed for Z and LinuxONE serves as the central authority for certificate and secrets management, while IBM zSecure Secret Manager ensures that certificates are automatically renewed and applied within IBM z/OS—eliminating the need for manual intervention.
By combining IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE based certificate management with automated lifecycle execution on IBM Z, organizations can:
Future plans include designing and delivering several additional functionalities to IBM zSecure Secret Manager, such as:
These functionalities are intended to further simplify overall secret management on z/OS, including the upcoming industry shift for Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate renewal every 47 days.1
IBM zSecure Secret Manager brings IBM z/OS into the modern secrets management architecture—connecting it with IBM Vault Self-Managed for Z and LinuxONE and enabling automated certificate renewal.
IBM zSecure Secret Manager will be generally available from 19 June 2026.
As organizations move toward centralized secrets strategies and shorter certificate lifecycles, this integration empowers z/OS environments’ participation for greater efficiencies.
1 CA/Browser Forum. (2026). Baseline requirements for the issuance and management of publicly‑trusted certificates.
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