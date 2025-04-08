Introducing IBM Z crypto discovery and inventory

Cryptography underpins much of our digital security. Whether it's for protecting sensitive customer data, securing online transactions or supporting compliance with regulatory standards, cryptographic systems play a key role in safeguarding information.

However, the rise of quantum computing is expected to pose significant challenges to the effectiveness of the cryptography we know and use today. A cryptographically relevant quantum computer (CRQC) could break many of the cryptographic protocols we currently rely on, including those used for securing emails, transactions and personal data.

While quantum computers capable of breaking current cryptographic systems are still in the early stages of development, with schemes, such as harvest now, decrypt later sensitive data with longer shelf life—such as financial data, medical records and personal information are at higher risk, even today.

Researchers are working on standards and protocols to ensure a smooth transition. NIST has published the first 3 in an expected broader set of new cryptographic algorithms that are designed to provide security against quantum attacks. The transition to quantum-resistant cryptography will be a multiyear effort. So, it is essential that businesses create a strategy, understand their risks and start planning their migration journey now.

One of the first few steps towards quantum-safe migration will require organizations to build a cryptographic inventory; a critical component of any organization’s cybersecurity strategy. It can help organization assess if their cryptographic assets are properly managed, secured and compliant with regulations. With a detailed cryptographic inventory, businesses can maintain awareness of their security posture and can have the opportunity to address security vulnerabilities and respond to incidents rather swiftly.

IBM Z Crypto Discovery and Inventory (IBM zCDI), a new software solution to GA on 20 June 2025, is designed to simplify how clients discover cryptographic assets on the Z platform. By analyzing and consolidating relevant crypto statistics from several data sources, such as applications and networks, IBM zCDI can aid with building a crypto inventory. Clients can leverage this inventory to track and manage crypto assets efficiently. In addition, documenting and tracking cryptographic usage data via IBM zCDI will allow businesses to provide a clear and transparent record for audits, thereby helping them maintain their compliance posture so they can keep up to date with industry regulations and standards. This new solution is built to simplify how businesses assess their systems for potential weaknesses and aid with remediation plans so they can accelerate their migration to post quantum cryptography.

We believe IBM zCDI should be an integral part of your quantum safe migration strategy on IBM Z.

Statements regarding IBM's future direction and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice, and represent goals and objectives only.