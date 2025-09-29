Business automation Business operations

Introducing IBM MaaS360 Fast Start: Simple device management for small and medium-sized businesses

Steve Davis

Senior Product Marketing Manager - MaaS360 & Trusteer

Managing employee phones, tablets and laptops shouldn’t add to your workload. That’s why we created IBM MaaS360 Fast Start: a mobile device management (MDM) solution designed specifically for SMBs who need enterprise-grade protection with consumer-grade simplicity.

Fast Start helps you protect sensitive business data on employee devices (especially with BYOD and remote work), and prevents data loss from lost/stolen devices.

Start faster with Fast Start

As your business grows, managing devices becomes harder. You may have experienced lost or personal phones putting sensitive data at risk, small IT teams get stretched thin trying to keep everything updated, employees struggle with inconsistent access across different devices, and onboarding new staff takes longer than it should.

Fast Start helps you close these gaps, protect your data, and keep your team productive without adding complexity. And, you can follow a step-by-step guided setup and an easy-to-use console to get you managing devices in minutes, not days.

Key benefits to IBM MaaS360 Fast Start

SMBs face the same security risks as larger organizations, but without a big IT team to handle them. MaaS360 Fast Start helps you:

  • Enroll devices automatically: Add iOS and Android devices in just a few clicks.
  • Apply built-in security policies: Preconfigured best practices keep your data safe from common cyber threats.
  • Distribute apps with ease: Give your team the tools they need, quickly and securely.
  • Navigate with confidence: No special training or technical expertise required.

With Fast Start, you can:

  • Save time and resources: Avoid the overhead of complex IT setups.
  • Boost productivity: Your team can securely access tools and apps from anywhere.
  • Protect your business: Stay secure without needing a dedicated IT or security department.
  • Focus on growth: Spend less time managing devices and more time building your business.

Fast Start is built to deliver enterprise-level security at a price that makes sense for growing businesses.

Get started today with Fast Start

Whether you’re a 20-person consulting firm or a fast-growing retailer, MaaS360 Fast Start takes the complexity out of device management so you can focus on what matters most: running your business.

