Introducing IBM MaaS360 Fast Start: Simple device management for small and medium-sized businesses

Managing employee phones, tablets and laptops shouldn’t add to your workload. That’s why we created IBM MaaS360 Fast Start: a mobile device management (MDM) solution designed specifically for SMBs who need enterprise-grade protection with consumer-grade simplicity.
Fast Start helps you protect sensitive business data on employee devices (especially with BYOD and remote work), and prevents data loss from lost/stolen devices.
As your business grows, managing devices becomes harder. You may have experienced lost or personal phones putting sensitive data at risk, small IT teams get stretched thin trying to keep everything updated, employees struggle with inconsistent access across different devices, and onboarding new staff takes longer than it should.
Fast Start helps you close these gaps, protect your data, and keep your team productive without adding complexity. And, you can follow a step-by-step guided setup and an easy-to-use console to get you managing devices in minutes, not days.
SMBs face the same security risks as larger organizations, but without a big IT team to handle them. MaaS360 Fast Start helps you:
With Fast Start, you can:
Fast Start is built to deliver enterprise-level security at a price that makes sense for growing businesses.
Whether you’re a 20-person consulting firm or a fast-growing retailer, MaaS360 Fast Start takes the complexity out of device management so you can focus on what matters most: running your business.