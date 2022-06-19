Introducing IBM Instana Smart Alerts: Best-practice alerting made simple

Generating performance and error alerts for websites has historically never been an intuitive process. What do we alert on? How do we define the KPIs that we care about? Are we setting thresholds too high or too low? What are the best practice alerts?

These questions are often mired in ever-growing amounts of confusion and ambiguity. At IBM, we decided to create a revolutionary new approach and make alert configuration intuitive and intelligent with something we call Smart Alerts.

This new IBM Instana™ Smart Alerts feature provides the ability to automatically generate alerting configurations using relevant KPIs and automatic threshold detection for use cases like website slowness or website errors. Combined with the power of Unbonded analytics, Smart Alerts is the first alerting mechanism that automatically generates alerts based on use cases designed for the environment at hand.