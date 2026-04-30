Introducing IBM Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel: The first step toward scalable emissions accounting

We are pleased to announce IBM Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel, designed for sustainability teams and organizations that rely on spreadsheets to calculate greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, whether they are getting started with emissions reporting or managing complex Scope 3 data.
Excel is often the first place sustainability teams calculate these emissions because it’s flexible, familiar and accessible. But as requirements grow, spreadsheets can become difficult to standardize, scale and audit.
The solution is designed to meet teams where they are today, while helping them move toward a more structured, auditable approach to emissions accounting. It introduces standardized calculations into Excel workflows as a first step and provides a clear path toward enterprise-grade emissions management over time.
Carbon management is becoming a business priority beyond sustainability teams. More organizations are measuring emissions to meet supplier requirements, prepare for reporting obligations, support financing needs, and identify efficiency opportunities. Across supply chains, suppliers are increasingly expected to provide carbon data to support Scope 3 reporting and evolving regulatory demands.
For many organizations, especially those working through supplier and value-chain emissions, Excel remains an important part of that process. It is often the primary tool, requiring teams to build calculations from scratch, interpret methodologies and source emission factors manually which can be time-consuming and hard to standardize without additional support.
Spreadsheets are familiar and flexible, which is why many teams still rely on them for emissions work. However, what begins as a practical solution can become difficult to standardize and maintain over time.
Spreadsheet-based approaches can be a practical way to get started with emissions calculations, offering flexibility and familiarity for teams. But as data volumes increase and more stakeholders rely on the outputs, these approaches can become harder to manage in practice. Teams often deal with inconsistent methodologies across files, manual emissions factor selection, and disconnected calculations that are difficult to reconcile. Consolidating results for reporting becomes time-consuming and limited auditability makes it challenging to validate or explain how figures were derived.
IBM Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel helps address these challenges by replacing manual setup with pre-defined, standards-aligned calculation logic and embedded emission factors directly within Excel. This enables teams to work more consistently while reducing manual effort—and provides a practical path toward more structured emissions accounting as requirements evolve.
While Excel remains useful for early-stage calculations, it is not designed to support the level of control, consistency and traceability required as emissions accounting becomes more critical to the business. As emissions programs mature, spreadsheet-based approaches can become increasingly difficult to manage. Teams may encounter inconsistent methodologies across files and users, rely on manual emissions factor selection and maintenance, and face challenges consolidating results for reporting or analysis, with limited auditability and traceability.
These challenges can increase manual effort and make it harder to maintain consistency, respond to reporting requirements and confidently communicate emissions data. While Excel remains useful, it is not designed to serve as a long-term system of record for emissions accounting.
IBM Envizi Emissions Calculations in Excel helps teams take the first step toward more structured emissions accounting by introducing standards-aligned calculation logic directly into the spreadsheets they already use. The solution can enables users to calculate carbon emissions using global and regional emission factors aligned with recognized standards., without needing to manage factor libraries or calculation methodologies manually.
It includes:
Available through the Microsoft App Marketplace as an Excel add-in, the solution brings standardized emissions calculations, embedded emission factors, and guided templates directly into Excel, helping teams apply consistent methodologies within the spreadsheets they already use. It enables a practical way to move away from manual, inconsistent calculations toward a more consistent and repeatable approach without disrupting existing workflows.
Over time, many organizations begin to outgrow spreadsheet-based processes. Increasing complexity and rising expectations for reporting and auditability require a more structured approach. Envizi supports this progression beyond Excel.
Organizations can extend emissions calculations into broader workflows and operational processes with the Envizi Emissions API, or adopt Envizi Emissions Accounting to support robust enterprise reporting, governance, and audit processes, while consolidating emissions data into a solid, single system of record. This allows them to move from fragmented, manual calculations toward a scalable and auditable emissions accounting capability.
IBM Envizi provides a clear progression for organizations at different stages of maturity:
Excel can be a useful starting point for emissions calculations, but it is not designed to function as a system of record or to support the aggregation, reporting, and analysis required as emissions data becomes more complex.Excel can be a useful starting point for emissions calculations but it is not designed to support growing requirements for reporting, consistency, and auditability. As those requirements increase, organizations often need a more structured and centralized approach.
IBM Envizi helps bridge that gap by bringing structure and standardization into spreadsheet workflows today, while enabling a transition to enterprise emissions accounting over time.
The result is less time spent managing spreadsheets and more time focused on understanding and acting on emissions data.