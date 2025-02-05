Introducing IBM® Db2® pureScale® on Microsoft Azure

We are excited to announce the launch of IBM Db2® pureScale® on Microsoft Azure, bringing a new level of enterprise-class performance, scalability and availability to cloud-based database solutions.

In today’s data-driven world, businesses demand databases that can scale effortlessly to support massive volumes of transactions and provide high availability without compromise. IBM Db2® pureScale® on Azure is designed to meet these needs, offering automatic scaling, high availability and unmatched reliability, making it the ideal choice for mission-critical workloads, cloud-native applications and hybrid cloud environments.