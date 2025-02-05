Introducing IBM® Db2® pureScale® on Microsoft Azure

5 February 2025

Debleena Mondal

Product Manager, Hybrid Data Management, Data and AI, IBM

Miran Badzak

Program Director, Databases

Satya Krishnaswamy

Director, Hybrid Data Management Development, IBM

We are excited to announce the launch of IBM Db2® pureScale® on Microsoft Azure, bringing a new level of enterprise-class performance, scalability and availability to cloud-based database solutions.

In today’s data-driven world, businesses demand databases that can scale effortlessly to support massive volumes of transactions and provide high availability without compromise. IBM Db2® pureScale® on Azure is designed to meet these needs, offering automatic scaling, high availability and unmatched reliability, making it the ideal choice for mission-critical workloads, cloud-native applications and hybrid cloud environments.

Why choose IBM Db2 pureScale on Azure? 

Db2® pureScale® is a highly resilient transactional database solution leveraging the IBM Db2 parallel sysplex architecture, providing mainframe-class continuous availability that runs anywhere. With Db2® pureScale®, businesses can run their most demanding applications without worrying about downtime or performance bottlenecks, as it was designed for environments that require continuous uptime and data consistency. Below are key features:

  1. Extreme capacity: Scale with near-linear efficiency and high predictability. Deploy and configure a Db2 pureScale instance on Azure using pre-configured T-Shirt sizes in completely automated and fast (in minutes) fashion. If required you can start with small pureScale cluster and add members to your database environment as the need grows, scaling out from the most basic highly available configuration all the way to the maximum supported configuration, which provides extreme processing capacity.
  2. Continuous availability: During a planned system maintenance or in case of an extreme circumstance, such as when multiple components fail simultaneously, the IBM Db2 pureScale feature is designed to continue processing incoming database requests without interruption.
  3. Application transparency: IBM Db2 pureScale provides application transparency through automatic load balancing across all active members. Achieve optimal resource utilization at all times, keeping application response times low while reducing the risk and cost of application changes.

Use cases for pureScale:

  1. Reduce cost with higher operational efficiency: Spin up a Db2 pureScale instance on Azure in less than 35 mins with a one-click automated deployment leveraging Azure ARM template. Once completed, the pureScale instance is ready for data loading and application validations. In fact, multiple concurrent cluster setup and application validation is possible to further reduce the time to production – all with a fraction of the cost in the traditional on-premises scenario.
  2. Simplified Redeployment: With the pureScale feature on Azure, redeployment is as simple as a click of a button and a new larger cluster will be ready in minutes. If the databases were backed up regularly to BLOB, they can be easily restored to the new cluster. To destroy the out-of-commission cluster on Azure is equivalent to destroying all Azure VM instances from the console with a click of few buttons. Unlike on-premises, there is no need to perform the dropping of the instances and de-installation of Db2.
  3. Transferrable skills: For seasoned on-premises Db2 pureScale users, the cluster on Azure has the same look and feel. Procedures for cluster management, online software updates, host maintenance, instance and databases monitoring, performance tuning, problem determination and troubleshooting techniques, and more, are all transferrable.

For more information, to try it for yourself and to get started with your own deployment, visit the IBM Db2® pureScale® on Azure page today!

