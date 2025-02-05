Introducing IBM® Db2® pureScale® on Microsoft Azure

5 February 2025
We are excited to announce the launch of IBM Db2® pureScale® on Microsoft Azure, bringing a new level of enterprise-class performance, scalability and availability to cloud-based database solutions.
In today’s data-driven world, businesses demand databases that can scale effortlessly to support massive volumes of transactions and provide high availability without compromise. IBM Db2® pureScale® on Azure is designed to meet these needs, offering automatic scaling, high availability and unmatched reliability, making it the ideal choice for mission-critical workloads, cloud-native applications and hybrid cloud environments.
Db2® pureScale® is a highly resilient transactional database solution leveraging the IBM Db2 parallel sysplex architecture, providing mainframe-class continuous availability that runs anywhere. With Db2® pureScale®, businesses can run their most demanding applications without worrying about downtime or performance bottlenecks, as it was designed for environments that require continuous uptime and data consistency. Below are key features:
For more information, to try it for yourself and to get started with your own deployment, visit the IBM Db2® pureScale® on Azure page today!