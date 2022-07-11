Introducing IBM® Db2® pureScale® on Amazon Web Services

Reduce time and resource costs with optimized cluster readiness, new level validations, and setup of redeployment and disaster recovery in minutes.

By and large, Db2 pureScale’s new level validations focus mostly on compatibility with existing applications and are cluster interconnect agnostic, meaning that whether the on-premises deployments use RDMA or not is irrelevant to the validations. These use cases are prime candidates to move to pureScale on AWS to avoid the cost of owning and maintaining the hardware stack. When the need to validate a new level arises, simply spin up as many new pureScale clusters as needed to perform the validation and destroy them once the validation is completed.

If your current on-premises deployment utilizes AWS S3 for backup, restore, load and ingest on a regular basis, moving the pureScale cluster to AWS can lower total storage costs with reduced in-bound and out-bound network traffic. If you are currently running pureScale on-premises and not utilizing S3 today, the pureScale feature on AWS provides a low-cost, resilient storage option for your data in the public cloud.